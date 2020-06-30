9224 Carlton Oaks Drive

Amenities

Renovated Two Bedroom Condo in Santee - Pets OK - Large 2 story 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in the Carlton Oaks community! Central Air/Heat with both bedrooms upstairs and a nice master bathroom upstairs. Half bath located downstairs.



Bedrooms have sliding closet doors and ceiling fans. Master bedroom has access to a large balcony that has some outside storage. Upstairs bathroom is accessible from both the hallway and the master bedroom. Full bathroom with a dual vanity.



Condo has a small front porch and a nice back patio with a utility room that has a washer and dryer.



Kitchen has been renovated with rich dark wood cabinetry that compliments the white quartz countertops. White tile floors and newer appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stove.



Living room has beautiful wood plank flooring , sliding glass door to patio, and a storage area under the stairway. Bedrooms are carpeted.



Carlton Oaks has easy access to main streets in Santee and is very close to the Carlton Oaks Country Club, Mast Park, Mission Trails Regional Park and Santee Trolley Square for shopping and restaurants. Great location! Quick access to Freeway 125-S and 52-W. Minutes from MCAS Miramar. Don't miss this great opportunity!



**Up to two pets OK with additional deposit. Weight and breed restrictions apply.

** Water, sewer, trash paid by owner

**One assigned parking space

**12 Month Lease required



Equal Housing Opportunity



Rental Requirements:

1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.

2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.

3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership

4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords

5) No Co-Signers



