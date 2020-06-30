All apartments in Santee
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

9224 Carlton Oaks Drive

9224 Carlton Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9224 Carlton Oaks Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Renovated Two Bedroom Condo in Santee - Pets OK - Large 2 story 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in the Carlton Oaks community! Central Air/Heat with both bedrooms upstairs and a nice master bathroom upstairs. Half bath located downstairs.

Bedrooms have sliding closet doors and ceiling fans. Master bedroom has access to a large balcony that has some outside storage. Upstairs bathroom is accessible from both the hallway and the master bedroom. Full bathroom with a dual vanity.

Condo has a small front porch and a nice back patio with a utility room that has a washer and dryer.

Kitchen has been renovated with rich dark wood cabinetry that compliments the white quartz countertops. White tile floors and newer appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stove.

Living room has beautiful wood plank flooring , sliding glass door to patio, and a storage area under the stairway. Bedrooms are carpeted.

Carlton Oaks has easy access to main streets in Santee and is very close to the Carlton Oaks Country Club, Mast Park, Mission Trails Regional Park and Santee Trolley Square for shopping and restaurants. Great location! Quick access to Freeway 125-S and 52-W. Minutes from MCAS Miramar. Don't miss this great opportunity!

**Up to two pets OK with additional deposit. Weight and breed restrictions apply.
** Water, sewer, trash paid by owner
**One assigned parking space
**12 Month Lease required

Equal Housing Opportunity

Rental Requirements:
1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.
2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.
3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership
4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords
5) No Co-Signers

(RLNE3251140)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive have any available units?
9224 Carlton Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive have?
Some of 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9224 Carlton Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9224 Carlton Oaks Drive has units with air conditioning.

