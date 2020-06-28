All apartments in Santee
Last updated September 20 2019 at 12:09 AM

9148 Farrington Drive

9148 Farrington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9148 Farrington Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Family room is carpeted and has lots of light from skylights, french door and multiple windows. Family room and dining room both have fireplaces. Hardwood laminate floors throughout rest of home. Beautiful backyard has pool, spa, shed and covered patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in garage. Central heating and air. 1750 square feet. 1 year lease required. $2800 deposit. Tenants pay all utilities. Available now.

**Qualifications**
$5600.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references. Section 8 OK, but must meet qualifications except income requirement.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9148 Farrington Drive have any available units?
9148 Farrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9148 Farrington Drive have?
Some of 9148 Farrington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9148 Farrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9148 Farrington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9148 Farrington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9148 Farrington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9148 Farrington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9148 Farrington Drive offers parking.
Does 9148 Farrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9148 Farrington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9148 Farrington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9148 Farrington Drive has a pool.
Does 9148 Farrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 9148 Farrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9148 Farrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9148 Farrington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9148 Farrington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9148 Farrington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

