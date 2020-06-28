9148 Farrington Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage hot tub

3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Family room is carpeted and has lots of light from skylights, french door and multiple windows. Family room and dining room both have fireplaces. Hardwood laminate floors throughout rest of home. Beautiful backyard has pool, spa, shed and covered patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in garage. Central heating and air. 1750 square feet. 1 year lease required. $2800 deposit. Tenants pay all utilities. Available now.



**Qualifications**

$5600.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references. Section 8 OK, but must meet qualifications except income requirement.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.