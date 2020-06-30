9023 Inverness Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Just Reduced!!! Great Family Home on Carlton Oaks Golf Course. Must See!!! - 9023 Inverness is conveniently located in Santee, near I-52 and I-125, on the Carlton Oaks Golf Course. This single-story home features; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, newer carpet, and fresh paint. The kitchen has been upgraded with new counters and like new appliances. There is also a laundry room just off the kitchen for a full-size washer/dryer. The deposit is equal to one month's rent($2195.00). If you are interested in viewing this property, please contact Cam @ (858) 231-0004.



(RLNE3610379)