Home
/
Santee, CA
/
9023 Inverness Rd
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

9023 Inverness Rd

9023 Inverness Road · No Longer Available
Location

9023 Inverness Road, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Just Reduced!!! Great Family Home on Carlton Oaks Golf Course. Must See!!! - 9023 Inverness is conveniently located in Santee, near I-52 and I-125, on the Carlton Oaks Golf Course. This single-story home features; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, newer carpet, and fresh paint. The kitchen has been upgraded with new counters and like new appliances. There is also a laundry room just off the kitchen for a full-size washer/dryer. The deposit is equal to one month's rent($2195.00). If you are interested in viewing this property, please contact Cam @ (858) 231-0004.

(RLNE3610379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9023 Inverness Rd have any available units?
9023 Inverness Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9023 Inverness Rd have?
Some of 9023 Inverness Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9023 Inverness Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9023 Inverness Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9023 Inverness Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9023 Inverness Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9023 Inverness Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9023 Inverness Rd offers parking.
Does 9023 Inverness Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9023 Inverness Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9023 Inverness Rd have a pool?
No, 9023 Inverness Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9023 Inverness Rd have accessible units?
No, 9023 Inverness Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9023 Inverness Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9023 Inverness Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9023 Inverness Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9023 Inverness Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

