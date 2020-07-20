9013 Calle Del Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This three-bedroom, 2.5 bath unit is just coming back on the market after a complete kitchen remodel. Across the street from Santee Lakes, and backing up to the nature preserve surrounding Carlton Hills country club, this townhome is conveniently located, is in EXCEPTIONAL condition, and is ready for you to move in!



The newly-remodeled kitchen features new stainless appliances*, new quartz countertops, and new cabinetry. Downstairs is an open floorplan consisting of the kitchen, dining, living room, and half-bath. Upstairs, you'll find all three bedrooms, including the vaulted-ceiling master with a private balcony overlooking one of Santee's most spectacular views. The master bedroom en suite features new cabinetry and a granite vanity.



The attached two-car garage is equipped with both cabinet and overhead storage, and secured storage is also available in the locking patio closet. In addition to garage parking, this unit also includes a reserved parking space. Pets are permitted but must be pre-approved by the lessor, and all pets must comply with all HOA rules and regulations. Garage is equipped with full-size washer/dryer hookups.



*Included appliances: dishwasher, range/stove, microwave

*Tenant is responsible for refrigerator (required) and washer/dryer (optional)



Apply online! https://www.avail.co/l/113944#applyNow