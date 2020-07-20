All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 9013 Calle Del Verde.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
9013 Calle Del Verde
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:13 AM

9013 Calle Del Verde

9013 Calle Del Verde · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9013 Calle Del Verde, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This three-bedroom, 2.5 bath unit is just coming back on the market after a complete kitchen remodel. Across the street from Santee Lakes, and backing up to the nature preserve surrounding Carlton Hills country club, this townhome is conveniently located, is in EXCEPTIONAL condition, and is ready for you to move in!

The newly-remodeled kitchen features new stainless appliances*, new quartz countertops, and new cabinetry. Downstairs is an open floorplan consisting of the kitchen, dining, living room, and half-bath. Upstairs, you'll find all three bedrooms, including the vaulted-ceiling master with a private balcony overlooking one of Santee's most spectacular views. The master bedroom en suite features new cabinetry and a granite vanity.

The attached two-car garage is equipped with both cabinet and overhead storage, and secured storage is also available in the locking patio closet. In addition to garage parking, this unit also includes a reserved parking space. Pets are permitted but must be pre-approved by the lessor, and all pets must comply with all HOA rules and regulations. Garage is equipped with full-size washer/dryer hookups.

*Included appliances: dishwasher, range/stove, microwave
*Tenant is responsible for refrigerator (required) and washer/dryer (optional)

Apply online! https://www.avail.co/l/113944#applyNow

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9013 Calle Del Verde have any available units?
9013 Calle Del Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9013 Calle Del Verde have?
Some of 9013 Calle Del Verde's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9013 Calle Del Verde currently offering any rent specials?
9013 Calle Del Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9013 Calle Del Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, 9013 Calle Del Verde is pet friendly.
Does 9013 Calle Del Verde offer parking?
Yes, 9013 Calle Del Verde offers parking.
Does 9013 Calle Del Verde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9013 Calle Del Verde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9013 Calle Del Verde have a pool?
Yes, 9013 Calle Del Verde has a pool.
Does 9013 Calle Del Verde have accessible units?
No, 9013 Calle Del Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 9013 Calle Del Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9013 Calle Del Verde has units with dishwashers.
Does 9013 Calle Del Verde have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9013 Calle Del Verde has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with ParkingSantee Apartments with Pools
Santee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CA
San Clemente, CAPoway, CAWildomar, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CA
Solana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFrench Valley, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College