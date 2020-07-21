Amenities

Located on a cul-de-sac, this three bedroom, two bath home is a must see! A top-to-bottom remodel has recently been completed and this home is ready for immediate move-in.



The bright and open kitchen boasts all new cabinets, quartz counters, recessed and pendant lighting and a new suite of stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, microwave range, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator with in-door water and ice dispensers. There is also a dining area and direct access to the attached two car garage.



The living room is located right off the kitchen and includes a wood burning fireplace and new sliding glass doors that lead out to the backyard with a covered patio and large wood deck overlooking the lake. The views here are beautiful!



There are three bedrooms, all with new carpet (hard surfaced flooring throughout the rest of the home), ceiling fans, new closet doors and new window coverings. The master bedroom even has its own attached bath (remodeled, of course!)



This home also has central heat and air conditioning and a new roof!



For more information and to schedule a time to view the interior, please call 619-741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com



8938 New Seabury Drive, Santee, CA 92071



www.RealNetPM.com