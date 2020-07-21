All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 8938 New Seabury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
8938 New Seabury Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:35 AM

8938 New Seabury Drive

8938 New Seabury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

8938 New Seabury Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located on a cul-de-sac, this three bedroom, two bath home is a must see! A top-to-bottom remodel has recently been completed and this home is ready for immediate move-in.

The bright and open kitchen boasts all new cabinets, quartz counters, recessed and pendant lighting and a new suite of stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, microwave range, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator with in-door water and ice dispensers. There is also a dining area and direct access to the attached two car garage.

The living room is located right off the kitchen and includes a wood burning fireplace and new sliding glass doors that lead out to the backyard with a covered patio and large wood deck overlooking the lake. The views here are beautiful!

There are three bedrooms, all with new carpet (hard surfaced flooring throughout the rest of the home), ceiling fans, new closet doors and new window coverings. The master bedroom even has its own attached bath (remodeled, of course!)

This home also has central heat and air conditioning and a new roof!

For more information and to schedule a time to view the interior, please call 619-741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com

8938 New Seabury Drive, Santee, CA 92071

www.RealNetPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8938 New Seabury Drive have any available units?
8938 New Seabury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8938 New Seabury Drive have?
Some of 8938 New Seabury Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8938 New Seabury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8938 New Seabury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8938 New Seabury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8938 New Seabury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8938 New Seabury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8938 New Seabury Drive offers parking.
Does 8938 New Seabury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8938 New Seabury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8938 New Seabury Drive have a pool?
No, 8938 New Seabury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8938 New Seabury Drive have accessible units?
No, 8938 New Seabury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8938 New Seabury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8938 New Seabury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8938 New Seabury Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8938 New Seabury Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSantee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Santee Apartments with ParkingSantee Apartments with Pools
Santee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CA
San Clemente, CAPoway, CAWildomar, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CA
Solana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFrench Valley, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College