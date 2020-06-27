All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 8795 Bright Court #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
8795 Bright Court #2
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

8795 Bright Court #2

8795 Bright Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8795 Bright Court, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
***Available Now: Spacious 3 bed/2 bath condo w/ATTACHED garage!*** - Gated community "Morningside": This popular and spacious plan offers a first floor bedroom and full bath and two additional bedrooms upstairs with master bath having separate soaking tub/shower and a double vanity. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, corian counter tops, upgraded cabinetry, and all appliances are included. Laundry room with full-size washer/dryer. Recreational facilities include pool, spa, BBQ area, clubhouse and playground. Schools: Pride Academy (K - 8) and Santana High School. No smoking, no pets, no cats or dogs.

To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4006332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8795 Bright Court #2 have any available units?
8795 Bright Court #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8795 Bright Court #2 have?
Some of 8795 Bright Court #2's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8795 Bright Court #2 currently offering any rent specials?
8795 Bright Court #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8795 Bright Court #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8795 Bright Court #2 is pet friendly.
Does 8795 Bright Court #2 offer parking?
Yes, 8795 Bright Court #2 offers parking.
Does 8795 Bright Court #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8795 Bright Court #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8795 Bright Court #2 have a pool?
Yes, 8795 Bright Court #2 has a pool.
Does 8795 Bright Court #2 have accessible units?
No, 8795 Bright Court #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8795 Bright Court #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8795 Bright Court #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8795 Bright Court #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8795 Bright Court #2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College