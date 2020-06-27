8795 Bright Court #2

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

***Available Now: Spacious 3 bed/2 bath condo w/ATTACHED garage!*** - Gated community "Morningside": This popular and spacious plan offers a first floor bedroom and full bath and two additional bedrooms upstairs with master bath having separate soaking tub/shower and a double vanity. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, corian counter tops, upgraded cabinetry, and all appliances are included. Laundry room with full-size washer/dryer. Recreational facilities include pool, spa, BBQ area, clubhouse and playground. Schools: Pride Academy (K - 8) and Santana High School. No smoking, no pets, no cats or dogs.



To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



