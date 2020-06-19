Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access new construction

***$500 OFF First Full Months Rent - 4BR 3BA Santee House - Built in 2018, SOLAR, Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, AC, Tankless Water Heater/Water Softener, 1 Dog 40lb or Less OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW***



**$500 off First Full Months Rent is Lease is signed with a start of June 17th or Sooner**



***PROPERTY HAS SOLAR***



Video Tour of Property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55sKpk77AbQ&feature=youtu.be



Located in Santee



8620 Chaparral Way

Santee, CA 92071

**To find on GPS, you must play with the address a bit - google maps works, not apple maps**



Cross Street: Mast Blvd



4 Bedroom

3 Bath

2 Story Home

Estimated 2149 sq. ft.

2 Car Garage

Fenced Backyard

**New Construction - Built in 2018**

**Solar**



Newer Appliances

Stove/Oven

Dishwasher

Microwave

High-End Refrigerator

Kitchen Pantry

Kitchen Island

Stainless Steel Appliances

Quartz Countertops

Vinyl Plank Floor



New Construction/New Community

Open Floor Plan

Spacious Floor Plan

Nest Thermostat

Tankless Water Heather

Water Softener

AC/Heat

Solar - Reduced Energy Bill

1ST FLOOR

One Bedroom and Bathroom Located Downstairs

Bathroom has a Walk in Shower - No tub

Living Room

Kitchen

Sliding Door to Backyard Area

2 Car Garage

Built in Storage in Garage

Epoxy Flooring in Garage

2ND FLOOR

Carpet Throughout

Large Loft

Laundry Room - WITH Washer and Dryer

All Other Bedrooms

Master Bedroom has a large Walk in Closet

Master Bath has Double Sink

Master Bath has a Separate Tub and Shower



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Club House

BBQ's

Gym

Pool

Spa



CLOSE TO:

Schools

Parks

Grossmont Health Occupations Center

Santee Lakes

Santee Town Center

Interstate 52



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Cable/phone/Internet

Water/Sewer

Landscaping - can self maintain

Trash



PETS INFORMATION:

1 Dog - 40Lbs or Less - Contact if you have questions/to have additional/large pet

No Cats - FIRM

$250 Deposit Per Pet

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** To be Completed after Approval



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3595.00



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



