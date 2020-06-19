All apartments in Santee
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

8620 Chaparral Way

8620 Chaparral Way · (858) 880-8811
Location

8620 Chaparral Way, Santee, CA 92071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8620 Chaparral Way · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
***$500 OFF First Full Months Rent - 4BR 3BA Santee House - Built in 2018, SOLAR, Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, AC, Tankless Water Heater/Water Softener, 1 Dog 40lb or Less OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW***

**$500 off First Full Months Rent is Lease is signed with a start of June 17th or Sooner**

***PROPERTY HAS SOLAR***

Video Tour of Property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55sKpk77AbQ&feature=youtu.be

Located in Santee

8620 Chaparral Way
Santee, CA 92071
**To find on GPS, you must play with the address a bit - google maps works, not apple maps**

Cross Street: Mast Blvd

4 Bedroom
3 Bath
2 Story Home
Estimated 2149 sq. ft.
2 Car Garage
Fenced Backyard
**New Construction - Built in 2018**
**Solar**

Newer Appliances
Stove/Oven
Dishwasher
Microwave
High-End Refrigerator
Kitchen Pantry
Kitchen Island
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Countertops
Vinyl Plank Floor

New Construction/New Community
Open Floor Plan
Spacious Floor Plan
Nest Thermostat
Tankless Water Heather
Water Softener
AC/Heat
Solar - Reduced Energy Bill
1ST FLOOR
One Bedroom and Bathroom Located Downstairs
Bathroom has a Walk in Shower - No tub
Living Room
Kitchen
Sliding Door to Backyard Area
2 Car Garage
Built in Storage in Garage
Epoxy Flooring in Garage
2ND FLOOR
Carpet Throughout
Large Loft
Laundry Room - WITH Washer and Dryer
All Other Bedrooms
Master Bedroom has a large Walk in Closet
Master Bath has Double Sink
Master Bath has a Separate Tub and Shower

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Club House
BBQ's
Gym
Pool
Spa

CLOSE TO:
Schools
Parks
Grossmont Health Occupations Center
Santee Lakes
Santee Town Center
Interstate 52

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/phone/Internet
Water/Sewer
Landscaping - can self maintain
Trash

PETS INFORMATION:
1 Dog - 40Lbs or Less - Contact if you have questions/to have additional/large pet
No Cats - FIRM
$250 Deposit Per Pet
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** To be Completed after Approval

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3595.00

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5744083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

