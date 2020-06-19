Amenities
***$500 OFF First Full Months Rent - 4BR 3BA Santee House - Built in 2018, SOLAR, Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, AC, Tankless Water Heater/Water Softener, 1 Dog 40lb or Less OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW***
**$500 off First Full Months Rent is Lease is signed with a start of June 17th or Sooner**
***PROPERTY HAS SOLAR***
Video Tour of Property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55sKpk77AbQ&feature=youtu.be
Located in Santee
8620 Chaparral Way
Santee, CA 92071
**To find on GPS, you must play with the address a bit - google maps works, not apple maps**
Cross Street: Mast Blvd
4 Bedroom
3 Bath
2 Story Home
Estimated 2149 sq. ft.
2 Car Garage
Fenced Backyard
**New Construction - Built in 2018**
**Solar**
Newer Appliances
Stove/Oven
Dishwasher
Microwave
High-End Refrigerator
Kitchen Pantry
Kitchen Island
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Countertops
Vinyl Plank Floor
New Construction/New Community
Open Floor Plan
Spacious Floor Plan
Nest Thermostat
Tankless Water Heather
Water Softener
AC/Heat
Solar - Reduced Energy Bill
1ST FLOOR
One Bedroom and Bathroom Located Downstairs
Bathroom has a Walk in Shower - No tub
Living Room
Kitchen
Sliding Door to Backyard Area
2 Car Garage
Built in Storage in Garage
Epoxy Flooring in Garage
2ND FLOOR
Carpet Throughout
Large Loft
Laundry Room - WITH Washer and Dryer
All Other Bedrooms
Master Bedroom has a large Walk in Closet
Master Bath has Double Sink
Master Bath has a Separate Tub and Shower
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Club House
BBQ's
Gym
Pool
Spa
CLOSE TO:
Schools
Parks
Grossmont Health Occupations Center
Santee Lakes
Santee Town Center
Interstate 52
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/phone/Internet
Water/Sewer
Landscaping - can self maintain
Trash
PETS INFORMATION:
1 Dog - 40Lbs or Less - Contact if you have questions/to have additional/large pet
No Cats - FIRM
$250 Deposit Per Pet
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** To be Completed after Approval
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3595.00
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
No Cats Allowed
