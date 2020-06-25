8614 Mission San Carlos Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

SPACIOUS WEST SANTEE CONDO: 2 Bedroom 2 ½ Bath 1325 sq. ft.



Steps from Mission Trails Park – this condo has a wonderful layout in a relaxing neighborhood. Two-story condo with two, large bedrooms, each with a full attached bathroom. Master bedroom also has an attached, large, private patio.

You'll enjoy the large kitchen (with tons of cabinet space) and the semi-open floorplan between kitchen, dining room and living room, complete with scenic balcony and gas fireplace. There is a half bath near the front entry, and this condo has tons of storage: attached 1 car garage, built-in cabinetry between bedrooms, large storage/furnace room at landing of stairs, AND a huge storage closet under the stairs.

Parking is no problem with attached 1 car garage and assigned parking space right in front of the condo.

There is full laundry with private washer and dryer in the garage and the unit has a new HVAC system for central heat and air. There is a pool and hot tub nearby in the complex and you are literally steps from all the wonders of Mission Trails Park. Every shop you could need is just down Mission Gorge Rd, and you have easy freeway access as well.



$2300 – including basic cable with Cox, water and trash service



*** TO APPLY: Use the link at top of this listing, or this URL...

https://alfordhomerentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Large, quiet complex tucked in next to Mission Trails Park. Complex has pool and spa (near this unit) and nice, drought resistant landscaping. Although the condo complex is large, it has a nice, neighborhood feel and this unit's building only has 4 units.