Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:17 AM

8614 Mission San Carlos Drive

8614 Mission San Carlos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8614 Mission San Carlos Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SPACIOUS WEST SANTEE CONDO: 2 Bedroom 2 ½ Bath 1325 sq. ft.

Steps from Mission Trails Park – this condo has a wonderful layout in a relaxing neighborhood. Two-story condo with two, large bedrooms, each with a full attached bathroom. Master bedroom also has an attached, large, private patio.
You'll enjoy the large kitchen (with tons of cabinet space) and the semi-open floorplan between kitchen, dining room and living room, complete with scenic balcony and gas fireplace. There is a half bath near the front entry, and this condo has tons of storage: attached 1 car garage, built-in cabinetry between bedrooms, large storage/furnace room at landing of stairs, AND a huge storage closet under the stairs.
Parking is no problem with attached 1 car garage and assigned parking space right in front of the condo.
There is full laundry with private washer and dryer in the garage and the unit has a new HVAC system for central heat and air. There is a pool and hot tub nearby in the complex and you are literally steps from all the wonders of Mission Trails Park. Every shop you could need is just down Mission Gorge Rd, and you have easy freeway access as well.

$2300 – including basic cable with Cox, water and trash service

*** TO APPLY: Use the link at top of this listing, or this URL...
https://alfordhomerentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Large, quiet complex tucked in next to Mission Trails Park. Complex has pool and spa (near this unit) and nice, drought resistant landscaping. Although the condo complex is large, it has a nice, neighborhood feel and this unit's building only has 4 units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive have any available units?
8614 Mission San Carlos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive have?
Some of 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8614 Mission San Carlos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive offers parking.
Does 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive has a pool.
Does 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive have accessible units?
No, 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8614 Mission San Carlos Drive has units with air conditioning.
