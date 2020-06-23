8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth

Amenities

Awesome 3 Bedroom Home w/ Garage. MUST SEE!!! - 8610 Ellsworth Ln. is located in Santee, between I-52 and I-125. This single story home features; 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, walk-in closet, tile throughout, and a nice private, fenced in yard. The kitchen is fully equipped with stove, oven, and fridge. Washer dryer hook up in garage.The deposit is equal to one month's' rent ($1895.00). If you are interested in viewing this property, please contact Cam @ (858)231-0004.



(RLNE2718902)