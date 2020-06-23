All apartments in Santee
8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth

8610 Ellsworth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8610 Ellsworth Lane, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Awesome 3 Bedroom Home w/ Garage. MUST SEE!!! - 8610 Ellsworth Ln. is located in Santee, between I-52 and I-125. This single story home features; 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, walk-in closet, tile throughout, and a nice private, fenced in yard. The kitchen is fully equipped with stove, oven, and fridge. Washer dryer hook up in garage.The deposit is equal to one month's' rent ($1895.00). If you are interested in viewing this property, please contact Cam @ (858)231-0004.

(RLNE2718902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth have any available units?
8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth have?
Some of 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth currently offering any rent specials?
8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth pet-friendly?
No, 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth offer parking?
Yes, 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth offers parking.
Does 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth have a pool?
No, 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth does not have a pool.
Does 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth have accessible units?
No, 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth does not have accessible units.
Does 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth have units with dishwashers?
No, 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth have units with air conditioning?
No, 8610 Ellsworth Ln. - Ellsworth does not have units with air conditioning.
