Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8604 Carlton Oaks Drive

8604 Carlton Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8604 Carlton Oaks Dr, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8604 Carlton Oaks Drive Available 02/21/19 Great Location! Large 4bd 2ba House with fenced front and backyard! Vegetable Garden! Swing Set! Pet Friendly! - This 1672 square foot house features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with beautiful hardwood flooring through-out the entire house. Kitchen has all stainless steel refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher and microwave. There is a washer and dryer provided, central A/C, fireplace, 2 car garage and an additional parking in the drive-way and street. There is gorgeous fenced front yard with a huge tree giving the house shade, backyard is enclosed as well with a brand new swing set for the little ones to play on with artificial turf. Freeway close to the 52. Pets are welcome with an additional deposit, no attack breeds aloud. Nearby schools include Carlton Oaks Elementary School, Chet F Harritt Elementary and West Hills High. This property is close to everything! West Hills Park is nearby as well as Carlton Oaks Country Club. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a one year lease. Minimum approved income is two and a half times the rent with NO bankruptcies or evictions. Please contact Tyson at 619-847-4178 for a tour of this beautiful house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive have any available units?
8604 Carlton Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive have?
Some of 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8604 Carlton Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8604 Carlton Oaks Drive has units with air conditioning.
