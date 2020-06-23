Amenities

8604 Carlton Oaks Drive Available 02/21/19 Great Location! Large 4bd 2ba House with fenced front and backyard! Vegetable Garden! Swing Set! Pet Friendly! - This 1672 square foot house features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with beautiful hardwood flooring through-out the entire house. Kitchen has all stainless steel refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher and microwave. There is a washer and dryer provided, central A/C, fireplace, 2 car garage and an additional parking in the drive-way and street. There is gorgeous fenced front yard with a huge tree giving the house shade, backyard is enclosed as well with a brand new swing set for the little ones to play on with artificial turf. Freeway close to the 52. Pets are welcome with an additional deposit, no attack breeds aloud. Nearby schools include Carlton Oaks Elementary School, Chet F Harritt Elementary and West Hills High. This property is close to everything! West Hills Park is nearby as well as Carlton Oaks Country Club. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a one year lease. Minimum approved income is two and a half times the rent with NO bankruptcies or evictions. Please contact Tyson at 619-847-4178 for a tour of this beautiful house.



(RLNE2741212)