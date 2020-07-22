8445 Graves Ave. #29

Amenities

2 Bedroom-1.5 Bathroom Two Story Condo in Santee - Two story condo located at the Horizon Village in Santee. Centrally located near shopping, dining and the 67 freeway access.



This condo has new wood laminate flooring throughout and has newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen comes with high end appliances that include an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.



There is a family room, all bedrooms are located on the second level, wall air conditioning and ceiling fans. This condo has the washer and dryer that is located in the patio area/closet. 1-covered parking space and 1 uncovered parking space available. Complex also has a pool.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash and Sewer paid. Small pet okay on approval (20 lbs. max). Sorry, no smoking.



Lease



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



