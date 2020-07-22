All apartments in Santee
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

8445 Graves Ave. #29

8445 Graves Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8445 Graves Avenue, Santee, CA 92071
Bostonia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
2 Bedroom-1.5 Bathroom Two Story Condo in Santee - Two story condo located at the Horizon Village in Santee. Centrally located near shopping, dining and the 67 freeway access.

This condo has new wood laminate flooring throughout and has newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen comes with high end appliances that include an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.

There is a family room, all bedrooms are located on the second level, wall air conditioning and ceiling fans. This condo has the washer and dryer that is located in the patio area/closet. 1-covered parking space and 1 uncovered parking space available. Complex also has a pool.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash and Sewer paid. Small pet okay on approval (20 lbs. max). Sorry, no smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5295700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8445 Graves Ave. #29 have any available units?
8445 Graves Ave. #29 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8445 Graves Ave. #29 have?
Some of 8445 Graves Ave. #29's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8445 Graves Ave. #29 currently offering any rent specials?
8445 Graves Ave. #29 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8445 Graves Ave. #29 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8445 Graves Ave. #29 is pet friendly.
Does 8445 Graves Ave. #29 offer parking?
Yes, 8445 Graves Ave. #29 offers parking.
Does 8445 Graves Ave. #29 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8445 Graves Ave. #29 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8445 Graves Ave. #29 have a pool?
Yes, 8445 Graves Ave. #29 has a pool.
Does 8445 Graves Ave. #29 have accessible units?
No, 8445 Graves Ave. #29 does not have accessible units.
Does 8445 Graves Ave. #29 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8445 Graves Ave. #29 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8445 Graves Ave. #29 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8445 Graves Ave. #29 has units with air conditioning.
