Last updated July 12 2019 at 9:20 PM

8120 Calle Fanita

8120 Calle Fanita · No Longer Available
8120 Calle Fanita, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with 1 car garage and 1 assigned space. Central A/C and heat. Hardwood flooring in the living room, bedroom and hallway. Newer carpet in the master bedroom. Nice kitchen with stainless refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast nook to the dining area. Washer/dryer in the hallway. Private balcony with pool view. 1/2 of 2 car garage is designated for this condo. Upper garage storage cabinet included (bottom of cabinet is being used). Please note that we are installing a mirrored closet door in the master bedroom and will update photos when complete. 1024 square feet. Water and trash included. No pets allowed. Available now.

**Qualifications**
$3700.00 minimum monthly income after taxes/deductions (combined take-home pay of all applicants). 650+ minimum credit score. No bankruptcies or evictions. 2-years positive rental history. 1 year lease required. Apply at www.619rentals.com.

**Viewing Instructions**
Text or Call to make an appointment to view. You can also visit www.619Rentals.com to make an appointment or schedule a self-tour to enter the property by yourself. Apply at www.619rentals.com after viewing.

Chris Bump
Property Manager / Broker
Property Management Executives
www.619Rentals.com
4901 70th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
CalBRE License # 01521684

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8120 Calle Fanita have any available units?
8120 Calle Fanita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8120 Calle Fanita have?
Some of 8120 Calle Fanita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8120 Calle Fanita currently offering any rent specials?
8120 Calle Fanita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8120 Calle Fanita pet-friendly?
Yes, 8120 Calle Fanita is pet friendly.
Does 8120 Calle Fanita offer parking?
Yes, 8120 Calle Fanita offers parking.
Does 8120 Calle Fanita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8120 Calle Fanita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8120 Calle Fanita have a pool?
Yes, 8120 Calle Fanita has a pool.
Does 8120 Calle Fanita have accessible units?
No, 8120 Calle Fanita does not have accessible units.
Does 8120 Calle Fanita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8120 Calle Fanita has units with dishwashers.
Does 8120 Calle Fanita have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8120 Calle Fanita has units with air conditioning.
