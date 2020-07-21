8120 Calle Fanita

Amenities
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with 1 car garage and 1 assigned space. Central A/C and heat. Hardwood flooring in the living room, bedroom and hallway. Newer carpet in the master bedroom. Nice kitchen with stainless refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast nook to the dining area. Washer/dryer in the hallway. Private balcony with pool view. 1/2 of 2 car garage is designated for this condo. Upper garage storage cabinet included (bottom of cabinet is being used). Please note that we are installing a mirrored closet door in the master bedroom and will update photos when complete. 1024 square feet. Water and trash included. No pets allowed. Available now.
**Qualifications**
$3700.00 minimum monthly income after taxes/deductions (combined take-home pay of all applicants). 650+ minimum credit score. No bankruptcies or evictions. 2-years positive rental history. 1 year lease required. Apply at www.619rentals.com.
**Viewing Instructions**
Text or Call to make an appointment to view. You can also visit www.619Rentals.com to make an appointment or schedule a self-tour to enter the property by yourself. Apply at www.619rentals.com after viewing.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.