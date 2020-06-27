All apartments in Santee
7848 Rancho Fanita Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

7848 Rancho Fanita Drive

7848 Rancho Fanita Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7848 Rancho Fanita Dr, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with a large back yard with storage shed. It includes a one car garage with lots of storage space along with a washer and dryer. The unit is fully remodeled with brand new hardwood floors and granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive have any available units?
7848 Rancho Fanita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive have?
Some of 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7848 Rancho Fanita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive offers parking.
Does 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive have a pool?
No, 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive have accessible units?
No, 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7848 Rancho Fanita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
