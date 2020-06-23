7402 Mission Trails Drive #92

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully Remodeled Condo, 2 Master bedrooms, Breathtaking Views! - Water, Sewer, trash included! Full size washer and dryer! Beautifully remodeled 2nd floor end unit in Highland Trails, is a stones throw from the hiking and biking trails of Mission Trials. This 2 master bedroom open layout design has newer wood floor, granite counter tops, cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The fireplace is located in the living room with a large balcony accessible from three rooms to thoroughly enjoy the panoramic Mountain View! Located directly across from the spa and pool, steps away from Mission Trails! This unit has a one car garage attached, Shelving included in the Garage, with an additional assigned parking space located directly across from the garage. This home offers a very beautiful and unique design! Must see in person.

Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615



(RLNE4670871)