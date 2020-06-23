All apartments in Santee
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

7402 Mission Trails Drive #92

7402 Mission Trails Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7402 Mission Trails Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully Remodeled Condo, 2 Master bedrooms, Breathtaking Views! - Water, Sewer, trash included! Full size washer and dryer! Beautifully remodeled 2nd floor end unit in Highland Trails, is a stones throw from the hiking and biking trails of Mission Trials. This 2 master bedroom open layout design has newer wood floor, granite counter tops, cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The fireplace is located in the living room with a large balcony accessible from three rooms to thoroughly enjoy the panoramic Mountain View! Located directly across from the spa and pool, steps away from Mission Trails! This unit has a one car garage attached, Shelving included in the Garage, with an additional assigned parking space located directly across from the garage. This home offers a very beautiful and unique design! Must see in person.
Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615

(RLNE4670871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 have any available units?
7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 have?
Some of 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 currently offering any rent specials?
7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 is pet friendly.
Does 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 offer parking?
Yes, 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 offers parking.
Does 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 have a pool?
Yes, 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 has a pool.
Does 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 have accessible units?
No, 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 does not have accessible units.
Does 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7402 Mission Trails Drive #92 does not have units with air conditioning.
