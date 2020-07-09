All apartments in Santee
7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116

7361 Mission Trails Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7361 Mission Trails Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3/2.5 Mission Trails Condo in Santee - Garage - Hook Ups - Large, two-story, 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom condo nestled into a quiet section of a tree-filled community near Mission Trails Regional Park. Enjoy fresh interior paint throughout, new carpet, tile floors, large kitchen, direct access garage, laundry hook-ups, fenced patio, community pool/spa and much more.

MOVE IN DATE
Please be prepared to move in within a few weeks of applying

PARKING
1-car garage + 1 assigned parking space

RENTAL TERMS
- 12 Month Lease
- $2295.00 Rent
- $2295.00 Deposit
- $35 Application Fee Per Adult
- Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash
- Tenant Pays Gas/Electric
- Small Pets OK (up to 30 lbs - 2 pet max) w/ Increased Security Deposit
- Rental Insurance Required

APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA
- Household Credit Score of 700+
- Positive Rental (or home ownership) History
- Verifiable Income 2.5X Rent Minimum

CONTACT
Please call Whittington Property Management (no texting) at (619.416.1774) for questions or viewing information.

(RLNE5453684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 have any available units?
7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 have?
Some of 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 currently offering any rent specials?
7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 is pet friendly.
Does 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 offer parking?
Yes, 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 offers parking.
Does 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 have a pool?
Yes, 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 has a pool.
Does 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 have accessible units?
No, 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 does not have accessible units.
Does 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116 does not have units with air conditioning.

