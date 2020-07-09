7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116

Amenities
Beautiful 3/2.5 Mission Trails Condo in Santee - Garage - Hook Ups - Large, two-story, 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom condo nestled into a quiet section of a tree-filled community near Mission Trails Regional Park. Enjoy fresh interior paint throughout, new carpet, tile floors, large kitchen, direct access garage, laundry hook-ups, fenced patio, community pool/spa and much more.
MOVE IN DATE
Please be prepared to move in within a few weeks of applying
PARKING
1-car garage + 1 assigned parking space
RENTAL TERMS
- 12 Month Lease
- $2295.00 Rent
- $2295.00 Deposit
- $35 Application Fee Per Adult
- Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash
- Tenant Pays Gas/Electric
- Small Pets OK (up to 30 lbs - 2 pet max) w/ Increased Security Deposit
- Rental Insurance Required
APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA
- Household Credit Score of 700+
- Positive Rental (or home ownership) History
- Verifiable Income 2.5X Rent Minimum
CONTACT
Please call Whittington Property Management (no texting) at (619.416.1774) for questions or viewing information.
(RLNE5453684)