7361 Mission Trails Drive, #116

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3/2.5 Mission Trails Condo in Santee - Garage - Hook Ups - Large, two-story, 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom condo nestled into a quiet section of a tree-filled community near Mission Trails Regional Park. Enjoy fresh interior paint throughout, new carpet, tile floors, large kitchen, direct access garage, laundry hook-ups, fenced patio, community pool/spa and much more.



MOVE IN DATE

Please be prepared to move in within a few weeks of applying



PARKING

1-car garage + 1 assigned parking space



RENTAL TERMS

- 12 Month Lease

- $2295.00 Rent

- $2295.00 Deposit

- $35 Application Fee Per Adult

- Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash

- Tenant Pays Gas/Electric

- Small Pets OK (up to 30 lbs - 2 pet max) w/ Increased Security Deposit

- Rental Insurance Required



APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA

- Household Credit Score of 700+

- Positive Rental (or home ownership) History

- Verifiable Income 2.5X Rent Minimum



CONTACT

Please call Whittington Property Management (no texting) at (619.416.1774) for questions or viewing information.



