6096 Cala Lily Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Exclusive home in the highly desirable Sky Ranch community with over 4,100 square feet, 5 large bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms plus oversized 2 car garage on Solar. Home offers beautiful custom tile, polished hardwood floors, Large chef's gourmet kitchen with walk in panty, Granite counter tops with a Massive island. Formal Living room, Formal Dining room and 2 More Family rooms. Three Beautiful Master Suites, Yes 3 Master Suites, Large Laundry room conveniently upstairs. This home is solar powered and beautifully landscaped. The backyard is perfect for entertaining featuring a sparkling pool, waterfall, raised spa, built in barbecue, large fire pit plus putting green. In addition, home is ideally situated on a quiet cul-de-sac with stunning mountain views. Too many features to list you will just have to come see it yourself and Become part of this amazing community to take advantage of the many awesome events like family movie in the park nights. This rare opportunity to call Sky Ranch your home won't last long so call for your private showing today.