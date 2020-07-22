All apartments in Santee
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

6096 Cala Lily Street

6096 Cala Lily Street · No Longer Available
Location

6096 Cala Lily Street, Santee, CA 92071
Sky Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Exclusive home in the highly desirable Sky Ranch community with over 4,100 square feet, 5 large bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms plus oversized 2 car garage on Solar. Home offers beautiful custom tile, polished hardwood floors, Large chef's gourmet kitchen with walk in panty, Granite counter tops with a Massive island. Formal Living room, Formal Dining room and 2 More Family rooms. Three Beautiful Master Suites, Yes 3 Master Suites, Large Laundry room conveniently upstairs. This home is solar powered and beautifully landscaped. The backyard is perfect for entertaining featuring a sparkling pool, waterfall, raised spa, built in barbecue, large fire pit plus putting green. In addition, home is ideally situated on a quiet cul-de-sac with stunning mountain views. Too many features to list you will just have to come see it yourself and Become part of this amazing community to take advantage of the many awesome events like family movie in the park nights. This rare opportunity to call Sky Ranch your home won't last long so call for your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6096 Cala Lily Street have any available units?
6096 Cala Lily Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 6096 Cala Lily Street have?
Some of 6096 Cala Lily Street's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6096 Cala Lily Street currently offering any rent specials?
6096 Cala Lily Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6096 Cala Lily Street pet-friendly?
No, 6096 Cala Lily Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 6096 Cala Lily Street offer parking?
Yes, 6096 Cala Lily Street offers parking.
Does 6096 Cala Lily Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6096 Cala Lily Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6096 Cala Lily Street have a pool?
Yes, 6096 Cala Lily Street has a pool.
Does 6096 Cala Lily Street have accessible units?
No, 6096 Cala Lily Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6096 Cala Lily Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6096 Cala Lily Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6096 Cala Lily Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6096 Cala Lily Street has units with air conditioning.
