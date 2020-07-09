Amenities
53 Via Sovana Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Condo in West Santee - This beautiful, well cared for single-story condominium sits in the highly desirable Treviso community.
The unit has two bedrooms and two full baths. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. The
open entryway & spacious layout creates a great place to entertain guests. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters. There is a covered patio off the main entrance and an attached 2 car garage makes for easy access.
Treviso offers a lush landscaped community, pristine pool, spa & clubhouse.
Just minutes away from the 52 and 125 freeways and great shopping!
