Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

53 Via Sovana

53 Via Sovana · No Longer Available
Location

53 Via Sovana, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
53 Via Sovana Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Condo in West Santee - This beautiful, well cared for single-story condominium sits in the highly desirable Treviso community.
The unit has two bedrooms and two full baths. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. The
open entryway & spacious layout creates a great place to entertain guests. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters. There is a covered patio off the main entrance and an attached 2 car garage makes for easy access.
Treviso offers a lush landscaped community, pristine pool, spa & clubhouse.

Just minutes away from the 52 and 125 freeways and great shopping!

(RLNE5774471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Via Sovana have any available units?
53 Via Sovana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 53 Via Sovana have?
Some of 53 Via Sovana's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Via Sovana currently offering any rent specials?
53 Via Sovana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Via Sovana pet-friendly?
No, 53 Via Sovana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 53 Via Sovana offer parking?
Yes, 53 Via Sovana offers parking.
Does 53 Via Sovana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Via Sovana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Via Sovana have a pool?
Yes, 53 Via Sovana has a pool.
Does 53 Via Sovana have accessible units?
No, 53 Via Sovana does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Via Sovana have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Via Sovana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Via Sovana have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Via Sovana does not have units with air conditioning.

