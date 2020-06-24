All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 201 River Park #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
201 River Park #2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

201 River Park #2

201 River Park Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

201 River Park Dr, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage w/ Central Heat and Air. MUST SEE!!! - 201 River Park is located in Santee just North of I-52. This two story home features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, private patio, central air/heat, full kitchen and washer/dryer incl. The community is located near shopping, restaurants, and in close proximity to the trolley station. There is a pool and Jacuzzi located in the complex as well. The deposit is equal to one months' rent ($2195.00). The owner does not want any pets. If you are interested in viewing this property please contact Cam @ 858-231-0004.

(RLNE4711744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 River Park #2 have any available units?
201 River Park #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 201 River Park #2 have?
Some of 201 River Park #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 River Park #2 currently offering any rent specials?
201 River Park #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 River Park #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 River Park #2 is pet friendly.
Does 201 River Park #2 offer parking?
Yes, 201 River Park #2 offers parking.
Does 201 River Park #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 River Park #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 River Park #2 have a pool?
Yes, 201 River Park #2 has a pool.
Does 201 River Park #2 have accessible units?
No, 201 River Park #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 River Park #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 River Park #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 River Park #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 River Park #2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College