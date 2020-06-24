201 River Park #2

Amenities

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage w/ Central Heat and Air. MUST SEE!!! - 201 River Park is located in Santee just North of I-52. This two story home features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, private patio, central air/heat, full kitchen and washer/dryer incl. The community is located near shopping, restaurants, and in close proximity to the trolley station. There is a pool and Jacuzzi located in the complex as well. The deposit is equal to one months' rent ($2195.00). The owner does not want any pets. If you are interested in viewing this property please contact Cam @ 858-231-0004.



