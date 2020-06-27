All apartments in Santee
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

20 Via Montisi

20 via Montisi · No Longer Available
Location

20 via Montisi, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
20 Via Montisi Available 08/01/19 2 Bed-2.5 Bath Tri-Level Condo at Treviso in Santee! - Beautiful Tri-level condo at the Treviso complex located in Santee. Property located near the 52 freeway, within minutes to shopping, dining, local schools and parks.

This tri-level condo has an open and airy feel with carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen has lots of granite counter top space and cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs. The appliances included are a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.

There are 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms also has a bonus room great for an office space. The washer and dryer are in unit making laundry day easy. A small patio in the front of unit has room for a bbq. Complex has a clubhouse, bbq, pool and spa for the tenants use.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Owner will consider a small dog only, with additional deposit. Sorry this is a non-smoking unit.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5026631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Via Montisi have any available units?
20 Via Montisi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 20 Via Montisi have?
Some of 20 Via Montisi's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Via Montisi currently offering any rent specials?
20 Via Montisi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Via Montisi pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Via Montisi is pet friendly.
Does 20 Via Montisi offer parking?
No, 20 Via Montisi does not offer parking.
Does 20 Via Montisi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Via Montisi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Via Montisi have a pool?
Yes, 20 Via Montisi has a pool.
Does 20 Via Montisi have accessible units?
No, 20 Via Montisi does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Via Montisi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Via Montisi has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Via Montisi have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Via Montisi does not have units with air conditioning.
