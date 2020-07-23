All apartments in Santee
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
1815 Montilla Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

1815 Montilla Street

1815 Montilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Montilla Street, Santee, CA 92071
Sky Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
1815 Montilla Street Available 07/01/19 3 Story Upgraded Townhome in the Northstar Sky Ranch Complex in Santee - Highly upgraded corner unit 3 story dual master Townhome in the prestigious Northstar complex. First floor features entry way and access to 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer included. Main level features living room, dining room, kitchen with granite counters newer appliances with fridge included and half bath. Balcony off of dining area. Kitchen also features breakfast bar. Third level features master bedroom with attached bath and second bedroom with attached bath as well. Hardwood flooring and plantation shutters throughout home with exception of stairs which are carpeted and bathrooms which are tiled. Central A/C and heat. Complex features pool, jacuzzi, Clubhouse, multiple BBQ areas and playground. Panoramic views of the valley from playground. Dog park across the street from complex. Plenty of guest parking.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE3187996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Montilla Street have any available units?
1815 Montilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 1815 Montilla Street have?
Some of 1815 Montilla Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Montilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Montilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Montilla Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Montilla Street is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Montilla Street offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Montilla Street offers parking.
Does 1815 Montilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 Montilla Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Montilla Street have a pool?
Yes, 1815 Montilla Street has a pool.
Does 1815 Montilla Street have accessible units?
No, 1815 Montilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Montilla Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Montilla Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Montilla Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1815 Montilla Street has units with air conditioning.
