1815 Montilla Street Available 07/01/19 3 Story Upgraded Townhome in the Northstar Sky Ranch Complex in Santee - Highly upgraded corner unit 3 story dual master Townhome in the prestigious Northstar complex. First floor features entry way and access to 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer included. Main level features living room, dining room, kitchen with granite counters newer appliances with fridge included and half bath. Balcony off of dining area. Kitchen also features breakfast bar. Third level features master bedroom with attached bath and second bedroom with attached bath as well. Hardwood flooring and plantation shutters throughout home with exception of stairs which are carpeted and bathrooms which are tiled. Central A/C and heat. Complex features pool, jacuzzi, Clubhouse, multiple BBQ areas and playground. Panoramic views of the valley from playground. Dog park across the street from complex. Plenty of guest parking.



