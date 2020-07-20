160 Via Montisi

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This air-conditioned tri-level townhome in Treviso has approximately 1500 sq. ft of living space, a 2-car attached garage and new dual pane windows. This great townhome was built in 2005 and features extra storage space in garage area, 2 separate den/living areas. One on the bottom level as well as another family/living area on the second level. Both full bathrooms are on the top level and both are ensuite's. There is another half bath on the mail level. Master bedroom features dual vanities as well as walk in closets. Complex also features pool and pool house. Owners will consider 1 pet with additional pet deposit.



Treviso is close to Santee shopping and restaurants and hiking trails, plus youll appreciate the quick easy freeway access to Hwys 52 & 125. 1 year lease minimum.

Tri-level 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home with attached 2 car garage