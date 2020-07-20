All apartments in Santee
160 Via Montisi
160 Via Montisi

160 via Montisi · No Longer Available
Location

160 via Montisi, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This air-conditioned tri-level townhome in Treviso has approximately 1500 sq. ft of living space, a 2-car attached garage and new dual pane windows. This great townhome was built in 2005 and features extra storage space in garage area, 2 separate den/living areas. One on the bottom level as well as another family/living area on the second level. Both full bathrooms are on the top level and both are ensuite's. There is another half bath on the mail level. Master bedroom features dual vanities as well as walk in closets. Complex also features pool and pool house. Owners will consider 1 pet with additional pet deposit.

Treviso is close to Santee shopping and restaurants and hiking trails, plus youll appreciate the quick easy freeway access to Hwys 52 & 125. 1 year lease minimum.
Tri-level 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home with attached 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Via Montisi have any available units?
160 Via Montisi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 160 Via Montisi have?
Some of 160 Via Montisi's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Via Montisi currently offering any rent specials?
160 Via Montisi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Via Montisi pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Via Montisi is pet friendly.
Does 160 Via Montisi offer parking?
Yes, 160 Via Montisi offers parking.
Does 160 Via Montisi have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Via Montisi does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Via Montisi have a pool?
Yes, 160 Via Montisi has a pool.
Does 160 Via Montisi have accessible units?
No, 160 Via Montisi does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Via Montisi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Via Montisi has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Via Montisi have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 160 Via Montisi has units with air conditioning.
