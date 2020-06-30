156 River Rock Court

Amenities

Stunning home in Santee available for immediate rental. - Detached modern home available for rent along the San Diego River Trail. Secluded location and largest floorplan within upscale California Autumnwood subdivision. Tenants to have full access to the community swimming pool, recreational courts, playgrounds and local parks. Updated home features separate formal living, dining and family rooms. Shows like a model home. All bedrooms and the loft space are located on the 2nd floor. Spacious master bedroom w/ en suite bath and walk-in closet. The vaulted ceilings and tall windows allow the interior to bask in natural sunlight. Upgraded flooring and designer finishes throughout. 2-car garage with installed storage cabinetry provides direct access to the home. A gorgeous loft area is perfect for a home office or possible 4th bedroom. Serene views and walking access to the San Diego River Trail, Sportsplex USA, Cameron Family YMCA, schools, parks and shopping.



Washing machine and full-size clothes dryer in the laundry closet are included with the rental of this property. No refrigerator included. Seeking non-smoking tenant(s). HOA fees will continue to be paid for by the Owner. Tenant to be financially responsible for all variable use based utilities such as electricity, natural gas, waste disposal and telecommunications service if so desired; e.g. San Diego Gas & Electric, Waste Management and Cox Communications. Exact amount of the security deposit to be determined based upon Tenant's credit scores and previous rental/credit history. Small pets permitted on a case-by-case basis. To discuss further and then schedule a showing or for any other inquiries, please contact Marty Orgel directly via text or telephone call to (619) 249-8105.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5471312)