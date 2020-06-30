All apartments in Santee
156 River Rock Court

156 River Rock Court · No Longer Available
Location

156 River Rock Court, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning home in Santee available for immediate rental. - Detached modern home available for rent along the San Diego River Trail. Secluded location and largest floorplan within upscale California Autumnwood subdivision. Tenants to have full access to the community swimming pool, recreational courts, playgrounds and local parks. Updated home features separate formal living, dining and family rooms. Shows like a model home. All bedrooms and the loft space are located on the 2nd floor. Spacious master bedroom w/ en suite bath and walk-in closet. The vaulted ceilings and tall windows allow the interior to bask in natural sunlight. Upgraded flooring and designer finishes throughout. 2-car garage with installed storage cabinetry provides direct access to the home. A gorgeous loft area is perfect for a home office or possible 4th bedroom. Serene views and walking access to the San Diego River Trail, Sportsplex USA, Cameron Family YMCA, schools, parks and shopping.

Washing machine and full-size clothes dryer in the laundry closet are included with the rental of this property. No refrigerator included. Seeking non-smoking tenant(s). HOA fees will continue to be paid for by the Owner. Tenant to be financially responsible for all variable use based utilities such as electricity, natural gas, waste disposal and telecommunications service if so desired; e.g. San Diego Gas & Electric, Waste Management and Cox Communications. Exact amount of the security deposit to be determined based upon Tenant's credit scores and previous rental/credit history. Small pets permitted on a case-by-case basis. To discuss further and then schedule a showing or for any other inquiries, please contact Marty Orgel directly via text or telephone call to (619) 249-8105.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5471312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 River Rock Court have any available units?
156 River Rock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 156 River Rock Court have?
Some of 156 River Rock Court's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 River Rock Court currently offering any rent specials?
156 River Rock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 River Rock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 River Rock Court is pet friendly.
Does 156 River Rock Court offer parking?
Yes, 156 River Rock Court offers parking.
Does 156 River Rock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 River Rock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 River Rock Court have a pool?
Yes, 156 River Rock Court has a pool.
Does 156 River Rock Court have accessible units?
No, 156 River Rock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 156 River Rock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 River Rock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 River Rock Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 River Rock Court does not have units with air conditioning.

