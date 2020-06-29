All apartments in Santee
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C

10792 Tamar Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10792 Tamar Terrace, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded Santee Townhouse, 2bed 2.5bath, Garage - Wonderful unit with bedrooms downstairs and living space up (keeps the bedrooms cool!). This move in ready townhouse comes with front load Washer & Dryer and Stainless appliances, brick fireplace, balconies upstairs and downstairs, wood flooring upstairs, nice carpet in the bedrooms. It has a 1-car garage an adjacent carport, plus a very nice pool that will keep you cool and beautiful views of the Santee Valley from the pool area.
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
www.WeRentSD.com
Scott@WeRentSD.com
BRE#01836754

(RLNE2414425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C have any available units?
10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C have?
Some of 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C offers parking.
Does 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C has a pool.
Does 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
