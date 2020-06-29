10792 Tamar Terrace, Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

Upgraded Santee Townhouse, 2bed 2.5bath, Garage - Wonderful unit with bedrooms downstairs and living space up (keeps the bedrooms cool!). This move in ready townhouse comes with front load Washer & Dryer and Stainless appliances, brick fireplace, balconies upstairs and downstairs, wood flooring upstairs, nice carpet in the bedrooms. It has a 1-car garage an adjacent carport, plus a very nice pool that will keep you cool and beautiful views of the Santee Valley from the pool area.

Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008

www.WeRentSD.com

Scott@WeRentSD.com

BRE#01836754



(RLNE2414425)