Santee, CA
10789 Andrea Terrace
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:33 PM

10789 Andrea Terrace

10789 Andrea Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10789 Andrea Terrace, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Spacious end unit townhouse located in Riderwood Terrace. Kitchen features gorgeous quartz counters with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets with modern stainless hardware. Laminate, carpet flooring and neutral paint throughout. 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets and plenty of storage space. Spacious attached 2 car garage. Balcony and upstairs bedrooms have expansive views. Located near dining, shopping, and easy freeway access.

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10789 Andrea Terrace have any available units?
10789 Andrea Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10789 Andrea Terrace have?
Some of 10789 Andrea Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10789 Andrea Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10789 Andrea Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10789 Andrea Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10789 Andrea Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10789 Andrea Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10789 Andrea Terrace offers parking.
Does 10789 Andrea Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10789 Andrea Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10789 Andrea Terrace have a pool?
No, 10789 Andrea Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10789 Andrea Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10789 Andrea Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10789 Andrea Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10789 Andrea Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10789 Andrea Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10789 Andrea Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

