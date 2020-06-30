10789 Andrea Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Spacious end unit townhouse located in Riderwood Terrace. Kitchen features gorgeous quartz counters with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets with modern stainless hardware. Laminate, carpet flooring and neutral paint throughout. 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets and plenty of storage space. Spacious attached 2 car garage. Balcony and upstairs bedrooms have expansive views. Located near dining, shopping, and easy freeway access.



DRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.