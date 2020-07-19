All apartments in Santee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10714 Holly Meadows

10714 Holly Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10714 Holly Meadows Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description

**$200 Off the First Month!** 2 Bedroom condo in Santee Welcome home to this updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Riverwood Meadows Community! The kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops and stainless appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove. The master bedroom includes a private bathroom, a large walk in closet and direct patio access. The second bedroom has mirrored closet doors.This property has central heat & air, in-unit laundry, a private patio and two assigned parking spaces w/ an assigned storage space. The complex offers a pool, BBQ, playground & basketball court and is located walking distance to shopping, hiking trails and parks. Pets are allowed with owner approval. Water and trash are included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10714 Holly Meadows have any available units?
10714 Holly Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10714 Holly Meadows have?
Some of 10714 Holly Meadows's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10714 Holly Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
10714 Holly Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10714 Holly Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, 10714 Holly Meadows is pet friendly.
Does 10714 Holly Meadows offer parking?
Yes, 10714 Holly Meadows offers parking.
Does 10714 Holly Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10714 Holly Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10714 Holly Meadows have a pool?
Yes, 10714 Holly Meadows has a pool.
Does 10714 Holly Meadows have accessible units?
No, 10714 Holly Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 10714 Holly Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10714 Holly Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does 10714 Holly Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10714 Holly Meadows has units with air conditioning.
