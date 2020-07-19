10714 Holly Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Description



**$200 Off the First Month!** 2 Bedroom condo in Santee Welcome home to this updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Riverwood Meadows Community! The kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops and stainless appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove. The master bedroom includes a private bathroom, a large walk in closet and direct patio access. The second bedroom has mirrored closet doors.This property has central heat & air, in-unit laundry, a private patio and two assigned parking spaces w/ an assigned storage space. The complex offers a pool, BBQ, playground & basketball court and is located walking distance to shopping, hiking trails and parks. Pets are allowed with owner approval. Water and trash are included in rent.