10630 Ironwood Ave

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RARE-5 Bedroom Home with Central Heat/Air. 2 Car Garage! - MUST SEE!!! RARE- 5 Bedroom home in Santee. This single-story home features 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, central A/C and Heat. The home has been completely redone, with new tile flooring, new upgraded kitchen and baths, canned lighting throughout, and a low maintenance yard. All windows, including the slider, have been replaced with dual pane windows and doors. Too many upgrades to mention. The deposit is equal to one months' rent ($2795.00). Please call Cam to set up an appointment today at (858)231-0004.



(RLNE4503070)