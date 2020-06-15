All apartments in Santee
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

10630 Ironwood Ave

10630 Ironwood Avenue · (858) 231-0004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10630 Ironwood Avenue, Santee, CA 92071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 10630 Ironwood Ave · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RARE-5 Bedroom Home with Central Heat/Air. 2 Car Garage! - MUST SEE!!! RARE- 5 Bedroom home in Santee. This single-story home features 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, central A/C and Heat. The home has been completely redone, with new tile flooring, new upgraded kitchen and baths, canned lighting throughout, and a low maintenance yard. All windows, including the slider, have been replaced with dual pane windows and doors. Too many upgrades to mention. The deposit is equal to one months' rent ($2795.00). Please call Cam to set up an appointment today at (858)231-0004.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10630 Ironwood Ave have any available units?
10630 Ironwood Ave has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10630 Ironwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10630 Ironwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10630 Ironwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10630 Ironwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 10630 Ironwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10630 Ironwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 10630 Ironwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10630 Ironwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10630 Ironwood Ave have a pool?
No, 10630 Ironwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10630 Ironwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 10630 Ironwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10630 Ironwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10630 Ironwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10630 Ironwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10630 Ironwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
