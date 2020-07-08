All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 10429 Ironwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
10429 Ironwood Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

10429 Ironwood Avenue

10429 Ironwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10429 Ironwood Avenue, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious and sunny Santee 5 BR 3 BA home with a sparkling pool available for rent. - 5 bedrooms (plus a den) and 3 full bathrooms two-story home adjacent to Woodglen Vista Park. Brand new flooring just installed throughout. Property features an enclosed rear yard, gorgeous stonework patio, and a fenced sparkling swimming pool. The large upstairs master suite provides beautiful parkland views, while the second master bedroom retreat has direct access to the patio and pool. Three additional bedrooms and hallway full bathroom located downstairs as well. The interior of the home is bathed in natural sunlight, ceiling fans abound, and there are separate living and family rooms. Fantastic location that is within walking distance to schools, close to recreational activities at Santee Lakes and Mission Trails, as well as convenient access to multiple freeways.

Tenants to assume financial responsibility for all utilities; such as electricity & gas usage, water & sewer fees, ordinary trash removal, as well as any telecommunication services if so desired. Pool maintenance by the Owner is included within the monthly rent. Landscaping is to be maintained by the Tenants.

To view additional photos of any currently available rental postings as well as schedule an interior showing of 10429 Ironwood Avenue please visit the full desktop version of our website at www.orgelrealty.com and click on the AVAILABLE RENTALS tab. Available showing dates and times have been posted online.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5726194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10429 Ironwood Avenue have any available units?
10429 Ironwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10429 Ironwood Avenue have?
Some of 10429 Ironwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10429 Ironwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10429 Ironwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10429 Ironwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10429 Ironwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10429 Ironwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10429 Ironwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 10429 Ironwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10429 Ironwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10429 Ironwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10429 Ironwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 10429 Ironwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10429 Ironwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10429 Ironwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10429 Ironwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10429 Ironwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10429 Ironwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College