Amenities

Spacious and sunny Santee 5 BR 3 BA home with a sparkling pool available for rent. - 5 bedrooms (plus a den) and 3 full bathrooms two-story home adjacent to Woodglen Vista Park. Brand new flooring just installed throughout. Property features an enclosed rear yard, gorgeous stonework patio, and a fenced sparkling swimming pool. The large upstairs master suite provides beautiful parkland views, while the second master bedroom retreat has direct access to the patio and pool. Three additional bedrooms and hallway full bathroom located downstairs as well. The interior of the home is bathed in natural sunlight, ceiling fans abound, and there are separate living and family rooms. Fantastic location that is within walking distance to schools, close to recreational activities at Santee Lakes and Mission Trails, as well as convenient access to multiple freeways.



Tenants to assume financial responsibility for all utilities; such as electricity & gas usage, water & sewer fees, ordinary trash removal, as well as any telecommunication services if so desired. Pool maintenance by the Owner is included within the monthly rent. Landscaping is to be maintained by the Tenants.



To view additional photos of any currently available rental postings as well as schedule an interior showing of 10429 Ironwood Avenue please visit the full desktop version of our website at www.orgelrealty.com and click on the AVAILABLE RENTALS tab. Available showing dates and times have been posted online.



No Cats Allowed



