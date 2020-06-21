All apartments in Santee
10386 Eve Way

10386 Eve Way
Location

10386 Eve Way, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bedrooms /3 bathrooms, Beautiful countryside patio home!! - Desirable 1-level floor plan with attached 2-car garage!! Central forced air & heat!! Lovely enclosed patio with upgraded vinyl fencing!! Great location-at the end on Eve Way with surrounding greenbelt!! Community offers pool, playgrounds and lots of greenery and walking areas!!
Great floor plan featuring huge living room w/ cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and very open feel! Open-airy and light kitchen featuring eat in area and lots of windows, and slider to patio!! Appliances included fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer!! This floor plan has a large master suite with master retreat included (great as a computer area or office), and patio with slider! Well-kept master bath and walk-in closet!! Large 2nd bedroom!! 3rd room is office now with double door opening at wall, and walk-in door and closet (could be a 3rd bedroom, den or office)!! lovely patio yard-good size well-kept and ready for entertaining or playing in!! 2-car garage with roll up door and opener-lots of storage!!

Professionally managed by WeLease. Please call 619-866-3400 ext.2 to schedule a showing.
Visit us at www.weleaseusa.com to apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10386 Eve Way have any available units?
10386 Eve Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10386 Eve Way have?
Some of 10386 Eve Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10386 Eve Way currently offering any rent specials?
10386 Eve Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10386 Eve Way pet-friendly?
No, 10386 Eve Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 10386 Eve Way offer parking?
Yes, 10386 Eve Way does offer parking.
Does 10386 Eve Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10386 Eve Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10386 Eve Way have a pool?
Yes, 10386 Eve Way has a pool.
Does 10386 Eve Way have accessible units?
No, 10386 Eve Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10386 Eve Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10386 Eve Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10386 Eve Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10386 Eve Way does not have units with air conditioning.
