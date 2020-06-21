10386 Eve Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

3 Bedrooms /3 bathrooms, Beautiful countryside patio home!! - Desirable 1-level floor plan with attached 2-car garage!! Central forced air & heat!! Lovely enclosed patio with upgraded vinyl fencing!! Great location-at the end on Eve Way with surrounding greenbelt!! Community offers pool, playgrounds and lots of greenery and walking areas!!

Great floor plan featuring huge living room w/ cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and very open feel! Open-airy and light kitchen featuring eat in area and lots of windows, and slider to patio!! Appliances included fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer!! This floor plan has a large master suite with master retreat included (great as a computer area or office), and patio with slider! Well-kept master bath and walk-in closet!! Large 2nd bedroom!! 3rd room is office now with double door opening at wall, and walk-in door and closet (could be a 3rd bedroom, den or office)!! lovely patio yard-good size well-kept and ready for entertaining or playing in!! 2-car garage with roll up door and opener-lots of storage!!



Professionally managed by WeLease. Please call 619-866-3400 ext.2 to schedule a showing.

Visit us at www.weleaseusa.com to apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845480)