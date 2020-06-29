Amenities

10201 Star Magnolia Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful brownstone-inspired Riverwalk townhome available 07/01/2020. - Within the fantastic Santee development of Riverwalk, this 4 bedroom, 4 bath 1,977 sq. ft. townhome features an attached two-car garage with direct access to the unit, a full-size private laundry room, carpeting in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the living areas, and ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range/oven and built-in microwave. Gorgeous cherrywood cabinetry and granite kitchen countertop. Two master suites on the top level, a bedroom and full bathroom on the main level, and another bedroom suite with bathroom on the lower level of this exquisite townhome. Location within the subdivision is incredible as it is towards the far north-eastern corner with an unobstructed view of the San Diego Riverbed. In addition to the clubhouse, community pool and spa, Riverwalk has open grass areas and a playground. Within walking distance of the Cameron Family YMCA and waterpark, Sportsplex USA, shopping, and restaurants. No pets permitted.



Tenants to assume financial responsibility for all utilities; such as electricity & gas usage, water & sewer fees, ordinary trash removal, as well as any telecommunication services if so desired. HOA fees for common area maintenance are paid for by the Owner.



To view additional photos of any currently available rental postings please visit the full desktop version of our website at www.orgelrealty.com and click on the AVAILABLE RENTALS tab. Showing for this Tenant occupied property will be virtual only in light of the ongoing pandemic.



No Pets Allowed



