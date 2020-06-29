All apartments in Santee
Location

10201 Star Magnolia Lane, Santee, CA 92071
Riverwalk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
10201 Star Magnolia Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful brownstone-inspired Riverwalk townhome available 07/01/2020. - Within the fantastic Santee development of Riverwalk, this 4 bedroom, 4 bath 1,977 sq. ft. townhome features an attached two-car garage with direct access to the unit, a full-size private laundry room, carpeting in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the living areas, and ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range/oven and built-in microwave. Gorgeous cherrywood cabinetry and granite kitchen countertop. Two master suites on the top level, a bedroom and full bathroom on the main level, and another bedroom suite with bathroom on the lower level of this exquisite townhome. Location within the subdivision is incredible as it is towards the far north-eastern corner with an unobstructed view of the San Diego Riverbed. In addition to the clubhouse, community pool and spa, Riverwalk has open grass areas and a playground. Within walking distance of the Cameron Family YMCA and waterpark, Sportsplex USA, shopping, and restaurants. No pets permitted.

Tenants to assume financial responsibility for all utilities; such as electricity & gas usage, water & sewer fees, ordinary trash removal, as well as any telecommunication services if so desired. HOA fees for common area maintenance are paid for by the Owner.

To view additional photos of any currently available rental postings please visit the full desktop version of our website at www.orgelrealty.com and click on the AVAILABLE RENTALS tab. Showing for this Tenant occupied property will be virtual only in light of the ongoing pandemic.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2371305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10201 Star Magnolia Lane have any available units?
10201 Star Magnolia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10201 Star Magnolia Lane have?
Some of 10201 Star Magnolia Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10201 Star Magnolia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10201 Star Magnolia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10201 Star Magnolia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10201 Star Magnolia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 10201 Star Magnolia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10201 Star Magnolia Lane offers parking.
Does 10201 Star Magnolia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10201 Star Magnolia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10201 Star Magnolia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10201 Star Magnolia Lane has a pool.
Does 10201 Star Magnolia Lane have accessible units?
No, 10201 Star Magnolia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10201 Star Magnolia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10201 Star Magnolia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10201 Star Magnolia Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10201 Star Magnolia Lane has units with air conditioning.
