Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool air conditioning clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool

3Br 2 1/2Ba, 2 Story Condo Avail April 1st through December, ShortTerm. - Fully Furnished 2 Story Condo At The Lakes Town Center. This is a short Term Rental ready to move right into.

This 3br 2,1/2 bath Condo is an End unit in a Beautiful well Maintained Complex with loads of Amenities on the North East side of Santee. Must see to appreciate.



Amenities

* End Unit

Only kitchen, bath & one bedroom are have an adjoining wall

* Beautiful Hardwood floors

* Fireplace (for Looks Only, not to be used)

* Air-Conditioning

* Dinning-Room

* High Ceilings

* Master with Ensuite

* Small fenced patio

* Pool, Jacuzzi & Club House

* NO Pets



Rental Requirements:

Renters insurance is required.

Positive Rental References from landlords.

No evictions ~ No exceptions



Please drive by 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 1st then give us a call to see the inside.

Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546

Please call so we can go over some things 619-562-9336

Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4779254)