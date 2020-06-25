Amenities
3Br 2 1/2Ba, 2 Story Condo Avail April 1st through December, ShortTerm. - Fully Furnished 2 Story Condo At The Lakes Town Center. This is a short Term Rental ready to move right into.
This 3br 2,1/2 bath Condo is an End unit in a Beautiful well Maintained Complex with loads of Amenities on the North East side of Santee. Must see to appreciate.
* End Unit
Only kitchen, bath & one bedroom are have an adjoining wall
* Beautiful Hardwood floors
* Fireplace (for Looks Only, not to be used)
* Air-Conditioning
* Dinning-Room
* High Ceilings
* Master with Ensuite
* Small fenced patio
* Pool, Jacuzzi & Club House
* NO Pets
Rental Requirements:
Renters insurance is required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No evictions ~ No exceptions
Please drive by 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 1st then give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over some things 619-562-9336
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!
(RLNE4779254)