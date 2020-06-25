All apartments in Santee
10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47

10170 Palm Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10170 Palm Glen Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
3Br 2 1/2Ba, 2 Story Condo Avail April 1st through December, ShortTerm. - Fully Furnished 2 Story Condo At The Lakes Town Center. This is a short Term Rental ready to move right into.
This 3br 2,1/2 bath Condo is an End unit in a Beautiful well Maintained Complex with loads of Amenities on the North East side of Santee. Must see to appreciate.

Amenities
* End Unit
Only kitchen, bath & one bedroom are have an adjoining wall
* Beautiful Hardwood floors
* Fireplace (for Looks Only, not to be used)
* Air-Conditioning
* Dinning-Room
* High Ceilings
* Master with Ensuite
* Small fenced patio
* Pool, Jacuzzi & Club House
* NO Pets

Rental Requirements:
Renters insurance is required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No evictions ~ No exceptions

Please drive by 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 1st then give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over some things 619-562-9336
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4779254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 have any available units?
10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 have?
Some of 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 currently offering any rent specials?
10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 pet-friendly?
No, 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 offer parking?
No, 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 does not offer parking.
Does 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 have a pool?
Yes, 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 has a pool.
Does 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 have accessible units?
No, 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 does not have accessible units.
Does 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10170 Palm Glen Dr. #47 has units with air conditioning.
