925 Quieto Calle

Amenities
Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom Home in Rincon Valley - Welcome home to a 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home in the desirable Santa Rosa neighborhood of Rincon Valley. The home is 1,477 square feet, with a 7,800 square foot lot size.
This home will be available in the later part of June.
The home is not yet vacant, so please do not disturb the current occupants.
LEASING TERMS
Rent: $2,850
Security deposit: $3,500
Lease Term: 1 year lease
Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities
Parking: 2-Car Garage
LEASING OFFICE
Sonoma County Property Rentals
5218 Country Club Drive
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Sonoma County Property Rentals Inc. | Broker License #02037683 | Equal Housing Opportunity
Important Notes: Future tenants must have proof of Renter’s Insurance before occupying the property.
All rental applications are subject to credit and screening approval. Increased security deposit may be
required based on credit history. Minimum 650 credit score required for qualifying.
*Square footage and property details taken from public records. Information deemed reliable but not
guaranteed. Availability and leasing terms are subject to change without notice.
(RLNE5812560)