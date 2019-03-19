925 Quieto Calle

Amenities

Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom Home in Rincon Valley - Welcome home to a 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home in the desirable Santa Rosa neighborhood of Rincon Valley. The home is 1,477 square feet, with a 7,800 square foot lot size.



This home will be available in the later part of June.



The home is not yet vacant, so please do not disturb the current occupants.



LEASING TERMS



Rent: $2,850

Security deposit: $3,500

Lease Term: 1 year lease

Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities

Parking: 2-Car Garage



LEASING OFFICE



Sonoma County Property Rentals

5218 Country Club Drive

Rohnert Park, CA 94928



Sonoma County Property Rentals Inc. | Broker License #02037683 | Equal Housing Opportunity



Important Notes: Future tenants must have proof of Renter’s Insurance before occupying the property.

All rental applications are subject to credit and screening approval. Increased security deposit may be

required based on credit history. Minimum 650 credit score required for qualifying.



*Square footage and property details taken from public records. Information deemed reliable but not

guaranteed. Availability and leasing terms are subject to change without notice.



