All apartments in Santa Rosa
Find more places like 925 Quieto Calle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Rosa, CA
/
925 Quieto Calle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

925 Quieto Calle

925 Quieto Calle · (707) 596-1020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Rosa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

925 Quieto Calle, Santa Rosa, CA 95409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 925 Quieto Calle · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom Home in Rincon Valley - Welcome home to a 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home in the desirable Santa Rosa neighborhood of Rincon Valley. The home is 1,477 square feet, with a 7,800 square foot lot size.

This home will be available in the later part of June.

The home is not yet vacant, so please do not disturb the current occupants.

LEASING TERMS

Rent: $2,850
Security deposit: $3,500
Lease Term: 1 year lease
Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities
Parking: 2-Car Garage

LEASING OFFICE

Sonoma County Property Rentals
5218 Country Club Drive
Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Sonoma County Property Rentals Inc. | Broker License #02037683 | Equal Housing Opportunity

Important Notes: Future tenants must have proof of Renter’s Insurance before occupying the property.
All rental applications are subject to credit and screening approval. Increased security deposit may be
required based on credit history. Minimum 650 credit score required for qualifying.

*Square footage and property details taken from public records. Information deemed reliable but not
guaranteed. Availability and leasing terms are subject to change without notice.

(RLNE5812560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Quieto Calle have any available units?
925 Quieto Calle has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 925 Quieto Calle currently offering any rent specials?
925 Quieto Calle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Quieto Calle pet-friendly?
No, 925 Quieto Calle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 925 Quieto Calle offer parking?
Yes, 925 Quieto Calle does offer parking.
Does 925 Quieto Calle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Quieto Calle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Quieto Calle have a pool?
No, 925 Quieto Calle does not have a pool.
Does 925 Quieto Calle have accessible units?
No, 925 Quieto Calle does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Quieto Calle have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Quieto Calle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Quieto Calle have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Quieto Calle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 925 Quieto Calle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Cedarwood
725 West College Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln
Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln
Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Similar Pages

Santa Rosa 1 BedroomsSanta Rosa 2 Bedrooms
Santa Rosa Apartments with BalconySanta Rosa Luxury Places
Santa Rosa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CASan Leandro, CA
Vacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CA
Petaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Santa RosaWright Area Action Group
Junior College

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity