812 Swift Court

Spacious Rincon Valley 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex with large backyard - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is located in the heart of Rincon Valley, walking distance to Oliver's Market and Maria Carrillo High School. Through the front door, you will find a large living room with hardwood floors. Off the living room is the dining room with ceiling fan and sliding glass door with access to the side yard and deck. The kitchen features a new stainless steel refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher. Two hallway bedrooms share a full hall bathroom with tub/shower combo. The laundry area is located in this bathroom with washer and dryer hook up's. The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and sliding glass door to a private deck area overlooking the back yard. The master bathroom features large vanity and a standup shower. Forced heat and A/C. Large back yard and side yard. Attached 2-car garage with utility sink. Small Pet negotiable. Sorry, co-signers. Landscaping included. 1 Year Lease Placement (MT)



