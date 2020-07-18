All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

812 Swift Court

812 Swift Court · (707) 543-1516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

812 Swift Court, Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Middle Rincon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 812 Swift Court · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Rincon Valley 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex with large backyard - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is located in the heart of Rincon Valley, walking distance to Oliver's Market and Maria Carrillo High School. Through the front door, you will find a large living room with hardwood floors. Off the living room is the dining room with ceiling fan and sliding glass door with access to the side yard and deck. The kitchen features a new stainless steel refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher. Two hallway bedrooms share a full hall bathroom with tub/shower combo. The laundry area is located in this bathroom with washer and dryer hook up's. The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and sliding glass door to a private deck area overlooking the back yard. The master bathroom features large vanity and a standup shower. Forced heat and A/C. Large back yard and side yard. Attached 2-car garage with utility sink. Small Pet negotiable. Sorry, co-signers. Landscaping included. 1 Year Lease Placement (MT)

(RLNE5907114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Swift Court have any available units?
812 Swift Court has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Swift Court have?
Some of 812 Swift Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Swift Court currently offering any rent specials?
812 Swift Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Swift Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Swift Court is pet friendly.
Does 812 Swift Court offer parking?
Yes, 812 Swift Court offers parking.
Does 812 Swift Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Swift Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Swift Court have a pool?
No, 812 Swift Court does not have a pool.
Does 812 Swift Court have accessible units?
No, 812 Swift Court does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Swift Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Swift Court has units with dishwashers.
