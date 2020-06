Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming duplex in Montgomery Village. Spacious floor plan with all hardwood floors throughout. This home has been recently updated and includes a large living room area with two coat closets, two good sized bedrooms, a modernized bathroom and a laundry room. It has an attached one car garage with built in shelves for extra storage. There is a side yard area for tenant use and water and sewer are included!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.