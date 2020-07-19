All apartments in Santa Rosa
2447 Pinercrest
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2447 Pinercrest

2447 Pinercrest Drive · (707) 579-3742 ext. 120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2447 Pinercrest Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2447 Pinercrest · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1446 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and bright, single level, remodeled home in Santa Rosa. Hardwood style floors - Lovely, single level remodeled home in Santa Rosa.

This home features features a dual use layout -- with both a living room (with fireplace) and family room -- lots of space to spread out in this home. The living room/dining room combo has vaulted ceilings -- providing a spacious, open feeling. The family room opens to the kitchen which also features a breakfast nook with bench seating.

The home has hardwood style floors throughout most of the home, with new carpet in one bedroom.

Both bathrooms have been extensively remodeled and are beautiful.

The indoor laundry is near the bedrooms for convenience.

The home has a nice backyard deck, private and shaded with mature trees, for outdoor living.

A gardening service is provided, so no need to spend time doing yardwork!

This home is move in ready.

Sorry, but it is a no pets and no smoking home,

We have measured all of the rooms for your review (listed below) and you can also view our video tour for a walkthrough.

Please give us a call at 707-579-3742 ext 120 should you have any questions.

We are showing homes, with extensive pre screening done over the phone and an electronically signed COVID disclosure form required first, Anyone entering the home must apply hand sanitizer and wear a mask.

Qualifying standards are listed here:

Credit score minimum: 625 (each adult must have at least a 625 score)
Income: Household income of at least $8900 per month.
References: Financially responsible, positive rental references in at least 3 of the last 5 years.

Room measurements (rounded to the nearest foot):

Living room/family room combo: 15 x 15
Family Room: 12 x 15
Bedroom 1 w/ bath ensuite:12 x 14
Bedroom 2: 10 x 10
Bedroom 3: 10 x 10

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5970358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2447 Pinercrest have any available units?
2447 Pinercrest has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2447 Pinercrest have?
Some of 2447 Pinercrest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2447 Pinercrest currently offering any rent specials?
2447 Pinercrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2447 Pinercrest pet-friendly?
No, 2447 Pinercrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 2447 Pinercrest offer parking?
Yes, 2447 Pinercrest offers parking.
Does 2447 Pinercrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2447 Pinercrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2447 Pinercrest have a pool?
No, 2447 Pinercrest does not have a pool.
Does 2447 Pinercrest have accessible units?
No, 2447 Pinercrest does not have accessible units.
Does 2447 Pinercrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2447 Pinercrest does not have units with dishwashers.
