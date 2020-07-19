2447 Pinercrest

Amenities

Light and bright, single level, remodeled home in Santa Rosa. Hardwood style floors - Lovely, single level remodeled home in Santa Rosa.



This home features features a dual use layout -- with both a living room (with fireplace) and family room -- lots of space to spread out in this home. The living room/dining room combo has vaulted ceilings -- providing a spacious, open feeling. The family room opens to the kitchen which also features a breakfast nook with bench seating.



The home has hardwood style floors throughout most of the home, with new carpet in one bedroom.



Both bathrooms have been extensively remodeled and are beautiful.



The indoor laundry is near the bedrooms for convenience.



The home has a nice backyard deck, private and shaded with mature trees, for outdoor living.



A gardening service is provided, so no need to spend time doing yardwork!



This home is move in ready.



Sorry, but it is a no pets and no smoking home,



We have measured all of the rooms for your review (listed below) and you can also view our video tour for a walkthrough.



Please give us a call at 707-579-3742 ext 120 should you have any questions.



We are showing homes, with extensive pre screening done over the phone and an electronically signed COVID disclosure form required first, Anyone entering the home must apply hand sanitizer and wear a mask.



Qualifying standards are listed here:



Credit score minimum: 625 (each adult must have at least a 625 score)

Income: Household income of at least $8900 per month.

References: Financially responsible, positive rental references in at least 3 of the last 5 years.



Room measurements (rounded to the nearest foot):



Living room/family room combo: 15 x 15

Family Room: 12 x 15

Bedroom 1 w/ bath ensuite:12 x 14

Bedroom 2: 10 x 10

Bedroom 3: 10 x 10



No Pets Allowed



