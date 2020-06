Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

You need to see the massive walk-in closet! - DeDe's Rentals is pleased to present this one-level home in a new northwest Santa Rosa neighborhood. High ceilings throughout, open floorplan, low maintenance rear yard with large patio. What makes this home really unique and desirable is the incredible custom closet expansion, built off the master bedroom. Ready to move in to today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5525303)