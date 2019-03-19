All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:09 AM

1812 Sonterra Court

1812 Sonterra Court · (707) 579-3742 ext. 120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1812 Sonterra Court, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1812 Sonterra Court · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1916 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
New Single Level Fountaingrove Home with In-Home Office plus 3 Bedrooms - Charterhill Rentals offers for rent this lovely, new construction, custom home in Fountaingrove.

It is a desirable single level home with high ceilings and an open floorplan. The entire home has an abundance of natural light.

The family room/kitchen space was created to be a flexible great room == so it can meet various desired uses and can accommodate a dining table and/or extended seating in the family area.

The kitchen has a beautiful 6 foot long center island with space for bar stool seating.

The home also features a front room that can serve as a sitting room, an office, den, playroom, teen hangout- -the ideas are endless!.

There are three full bedrooms (including the master with a large walk in closet); two full bathrooms (including the master bath with an oversized step in shower and stand alone soaking tub); an indoor laundry room with sink; and, built in storage cabinetry throughout the home.

There is a two car garage with extra width.

Additional custom touches and upgrades throughout include a large entry hall; hardwood style flooring and tile (no carpet); beautiful striking kitchen with walk-in pantry, quartz countertops, a 6 burner gas range; whole house water softener; and gas fireplace in the family room.

Refrigerator, washer and dryer are provided - it's move-in ready now to be your new home!

The front yard includes a covered porch and backyard has a nice patio. The yard is landscaped with easy care drought tolerant plants, and irrigation is on a timer. Yard maintenance is also provided. If you do enjoy gardening, there is plenty of sunny space to create your own garden of edibles, flowers, etc.

This home is in an excellent location, nestled in a flat cul de sac within an almost fully rebuilt Fountaingrove neighborhood.

This home is just minutes from Highway 101 access, as well as local large employers such as Medtronic, Keysight and Kaiser.

This home requires a one year lease term. This home is firmly no smoking and no pets of any kind.

Due to COVID19 restrictions all showings will be scheduled directly through our office and all attendees will be required to complete, via electronic signature, a COVID19 showing disclosure PRIOR to seeing the home.

Please call our office directly at 579-3742 ext 120 should you have any questions or if you wish to schedule a showing of this home.

Thank you.

agent : Nancy Lanz. DRE # 01519996

Search Terms: fountain grove NE north east Santa Rosa 95403 three 3 bedroom bedrooms beds home house 3-bedroom-house office great room "4 bedroom" backyard patio indoor laundry new construction one story one-story single-level garden shutters court cul de sac cul-de-sac office in-home office den work-at-home "three bedroom house" "three bedroom home" "3 bedroom" "three bedroom"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2788043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Sonterra Court have any available units?
1812 Sonterra Court has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1812 Sonterra Court have?
Some of 1812 Sonterra Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Sonterra Court currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Sonterra Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Sonterra Court pet-friendly?
No, 1812 Sonterra Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 1812 Sonterra Court offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Sonterra Court does offer parking.
Does 1812 Sonterra Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 Sonterra Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Sonterra Court have a pool?
No, 1812 Sonterra Court does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Sonterra Court have accessible units?
No, 1812 Sonterra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Sonterra Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Sonterra Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 Sonterra Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 Sonterra Court does not have units with air conditioning.
