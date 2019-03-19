1812 Sonterra Court

Amenities

New Single Level Fountaingrove Home with In-Home Office plus 3 Bedrooms - Charterhill Rentals offers for rent this lovely, new construction, custom home in Fountaingrove.



It is a desirable single level home with high ceilings and an open floorplan. The entire home has an abundance of natural light.



The family room/kitchen space was created to be a flexible great room == so it can meet various desired uses and can accommodate a dining table and/or extended seating in the family area.



The kitchen has a beautiful 6 foot long center island with space for bar stool seating.



The home also features a front room that can serve as a sitting room, an office, den, playroom, teen hangout- -the ideas are endless!.



There are three full bedrooms (including the master with a large walk in closet); two full bathrooms (including the master bath with an oversized step in shower and stand alone soaking tub); an indoor laundry room with sink; and, built in storage cabinetry throughout the home.



There is a two car garage with extra width.



Additional custom touches and upgrades throughout include a large entry hall; hardwood style flooring and tile (no carpet); beautiful striking kitchen with walk-in pantry, quartz countertops, a 6 burner gas range; whole house water softener; and gas fireplace in the family room.



Refrigerator, washer and dryer are provided - it's move-in ready now to be your new home!



The front yard includes a covered porch and backyard has a nice patio. The yard is landscaped with easy care drought tolerant plants, and irrigation is on a timer. Yard maintenance is also provided. If you do enjoy gardening, there is plenty of sunny space to create your own garden of edibles, flowers, etc.



This home is in an excellent location, nestled in a flat cul de sac within an almost fully rebuilt Fountaingrove neighborhood.



This home is just minutes from Highway 101 access, as well as local large employers such as Medtronic, Keysight and Kaiser.



This home requires a one year lease term. This home is firmly no smoking and no pets of any kind.



Due to COVID19 restrictions all showings will be scheduled directly through our office and all attendees will be required to complete, via electronic signature, a COVID19 showing disclosure PRIOR to seeing the home.



Please call our office directly at 579-3742 ext 120 should you have any questions or if you wish to schedule a showing of this home.



Thank you.



agent : Nancy Lanz. DRE # 01519996



No Pets Allowed



