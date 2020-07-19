1218 Glenn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

$1500 per month. Very nice single story building with 1 bedroom and 1 full Bath. Walking distance to all that downtown Santa Rosa has to offer. Very quiet complex full of privacy. Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric stove, plenty of cabinet space, and hardwood flooring throughout. Washer/dryer hookups. 1 car carport.



Picture of neighboring unit. Updated pictures coming Soon!



• Available: July 1st, 2020



• Lease Term: Nine month lease, then month to month.



• Deposit: $2100



• Location: 1218 Glenn St, Santa Rosa Ca



Tenant pays all utilities EXCEPT: water/sewer.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

