Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:38 PM

1218 Glenn Street

1218 Glenn Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2061048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1218 Glenn Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
West Junior College

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
$1500 per month. Very nice single story building with 1 bedroom and 1 full Bath. Walking distance to all that downtown Santa Rosa has to offer. Very quiet complex full of privacy. Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric stove, plenty of cabinet space, and hardwood flooring throughout. Washer/dryer hookups. 1 car carport.

Picture of neighboring unit. Updated pictures coming Soon!

• Available: July 1st, 2020

• Lease Term: Nine month lease, then month to month.

• Deposit: $2100

• Location: 1218 Glenn St, Santa Rosa Ca

Tenant pays all utilities EXCEPT: water/sewer.

We encourage you to drive by to preview the property, but ask that you do not disturb the occupants. Feel free to contact our office to request a showing, 707-545-5333. If you would like to view additional photos, get directions, download an application, or apply online, please visit our website, www.gotimely.com.

Thank you for your interest!

Timely PM

BRE# 02096434

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Glenn Street have any available units?
1218 Glenn Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 Glenn Street have?
Some of 1218 Glenn Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Glenn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Glenn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Glenn Street pet-friendly?
No, 1218 Glenn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 1218 Glenn Street offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Glenn Street offers parking.
Does 1218 Glenn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Glenn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Glenn Street have a pool?
No, 1218 Glenn Street does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Glenn Street have accessible units?
No, 1218 Glenn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Glenn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Glenn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
