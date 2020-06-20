Amenities

26966 Flo Lane #318 Available 07/15/20 2bed / 2 bath loft condo for rent in Santa Clarita - This Beautiful Upper two floor Corner End 2Bed 2 Bath PLUS loft unit has been completely upgraded. Kitchen has great usable new layout, Granite, with a large Stainless-Steel LG Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, beautiful Custom Cabinets with Lazy Susan Corner Cabinets, , Glass Mosaic Backsplash, washer/dryer in unit. Fireplace in living room, ample closet space throughout. Oversized 2 car Tandem Garage. The complex has three pools and two tennis courts for your enjoyment. Close to Central Santa Clarita Location, Minutes to Shopping, Restaurants, Valencia Town Center, Canyon Country Town Center and Freeways.



