Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

26966 Flo Lane #318

26966 Flo Lane · (888) 270-4452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26966 Flo Lane, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26966 Flo Lane #318 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
26966 Flo Lane #318 Available 07/15/20 2bed / 2 bath loft condo for rent in Santa Clarita - This Beautiful Upper two floor Corner End 2Bed 2 Bath PLUS loft unit has been completely upgraded. Kitchen has great usable new layout, Granite, with a large Stainless-Steel LG Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, beautiful Custom Cabinets with Lazy Susan Corner Cabinets, , Glass Mosaic Backsplash, washer/dryer in unit. Fireplace in living room, ample closet space throughout. Oversized 2 car Tandem Garage. The complex has three pools and two tennis courts for your enjoyment. Close to Central Santa Clarita Location, Minutes to Shopping, Restaurants, Valencia Town Center, Canyon Country Town Center and Freeways.

Don’t miss out on this one of a kind home!

(RLNE5776691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26966 Flo Lane #318 have any available units?
26966 Flo Lane #318 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 26966 Flo Lane #318 have?
Some of 26966 Flo Lane #318's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26966 Flo Lane #318 currently offering any rent specials?
26966 Flo Lane #318 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26966 Flo Lane #318 pet-friendly?
No, 26966 Flo Lane #318 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 26966 Flo Lane #318 offer parking?
Yes, 26966 Flo Lane #318 does offer parking.
Does 26966 Flo Lane #318 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26966 Flo Lane #318 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26966 Flo Lane #318 have a pool?
Yes, 26966 Flo Lane #318 has a pool.
Does 26966 Flo Lane #318 have accessible units?
No, 26966 Flo Lane #318 does not have accessible units.
Does 26966 Flo Lane #318 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26966 Flo Lane #318 has units with dishwashers.
