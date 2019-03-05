22900 Cheyenne Drive

Amenities
Santa Clarita Rental located just off of Newhall Ranch Road and Hillsborough Parkway in the Cheyenne Community in Valencia.
This property offers one of the largest lots in the community with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1,433 sq. ft. of living space. Some of the amenities are wood flooring, ceiling fans throughout, barn door separating the Master Bedroom from the other bedrooms, large linen storage, end unit on cul-de-sac, 2 car direct access parking and visitor parking nearby.
Community pool, spa, basketball court, picnic area and playground included.
Gardener Service Included.
Trash Service Included.
No Pets Please.
Available April 1, 2019
Please visit www. rentsourcecorp.com or call 661-430-5355 for more information!
2 Car Direct Access Garage
Above Garage Storage
All Bedrooms Upstairs
Barn Door
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Central A/C & Heat
Community Basketball Courts
Community Picnic Area
Community Playground
Community Pool
Community Spa
Crown Mouldings
Cul De Sac
Gardener Services Included
Kitchen Open To Family Room
Large Landscaped Backyard
Large Linen Storage
Master Bath Stall Shower
Master Bedroom Walk In Closet
Mirrored Wardrobe Doors
No Carpet Flooring
No Pets Allowed
Pedestal Sink
Recessed Lighting
Trash Services Included
Upgraded Master Bath Vanity
Visitor Parking Nearby
Water Line For Refrigerator
White Appliances
Wood Flooring