22900 Cheyenne Drive

Santa Clarita Rental located just off of Newhall Ranch Road and Hillsborough Parkway in the Cheyenne Community in Valencia.



This property offers one of the largest lots in the community with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1,433 sq. ft. of living space. Some of the amenities are wood flooring, ceiling fans throughout, barn door separating the Master Bedroom from the other bedrooms, large linen storage, end unit on cul-de-sac, 2 car direct access parking and visitor parking nearby.



Community pool, spa, basketball court, picnic area and playground included.



Gardener Service Included.



Trash Service Included.



No Pets Please.



Available April 1, 2019



Please visit www. rentsourcecorp.com or call 661-430-5355 for more information!



