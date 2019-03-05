All apartments in Santa Clarita
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

22900 Cheyenne Drive

22900 Cheyenne Drive · (661) 430-5355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22900 Cheyenne Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354
Cheyenne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3aef15201d ----
Santa Clarita Rental located just off of Newhall Ranch Road and Hillsborough Parkway in the Cheyenne Community in Valencia.

This property offers one of the largest lots in the community with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1,433 sq. ft. of living space. Some of the amenities are wood flooring, ceiling fans throughout, barn door separating the Master Bedroom from the other bedrooms, large linen storage, end unit on cul-de-sac, 2 car direct access parking and visitor parking nearby.

Community pool, spa, basketball court, picnic area and playground included.

Gardener Service Included.

Trash Service Included.

No Pets Please.

Available April 1, 2019

Please visit www. rentsourcecorp.com or call 661-430-5355 for more information!

2 Car Direct Access Garage
Above Garage Storage
All Bedrooms Upstairs
Barn Door
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Central A/C & Heat
Community Basketball Courts
Community Picnic Area
Community Playground
Community Pool
Community Spa
Crown Mouldings
Cul De Sac
Gardener Services Included
Kitchen Open To Family Room
Large Landscaped Backyard
Large Linen Storage
Master Bath Stall Shower
Master Bedroom Walk In Closet
Mirrored Wardrobe Doors
No Carpet Flooring
No Pets Allowed
Pedestal Sink
Recessed Lighting
Trash Services Included
Upgraded Master Bath Vanity
Visitor Parking Nearby
Water Line For Refrigerator
White Appliances
Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

