Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

18630 Oakmoor Street

18630 Oakmoor Street · (818) 331-7097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18630 Oakmoor Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house for lease in a great neighborhood! Secured front door entry, 2-car attached garage with direct access, driveway, plus another long driveway with enough space to park a 40-foot RV. Living room with laminate wood-style flooring, smooth ceiling, ceiling fan, and sliding doors leading to the backyard. Large backyard with covered patio, patio furniture is included. Dining area in updated kitchen with gas range/stove, microwave, and dishwasher. 3 bedrooms have laminate flooring, 1 bedroom has carpet, and all bedrooms have ceiling fans. House has solar panels and central air/heat. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer in garage are included. House is across from the local elementary school and near many shopping centers, restaurants, and hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18630 Oakmoor Street have any available units?
18630 Oakmoor Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 18630 Oakmoor Street have?
Some of 18630 Oakmoor Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18630 Oakmoor Street currently offering any rent specials?
18630 Oakmoor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18630 Oakmoor Street pet-friendly?
No, 18630 Oakmoor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 18630 Oakmoor Street offer parking?
Yes, 18630 Oakmoor Street does offer parking.
Does 18630 Oakmoor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18630 Oakmoor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18630 Oakmoor Street have a pool?
No, 18630 Oakmoor Street does not have a pool.
Does 18630 Oakmoor Street have accessible units?
No, 18630 Oakmoor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18630 Oakmoor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18630 Oakmoor Street has units with dishwashers.
