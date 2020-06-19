18630 Oakmoor Street

Amenities

Bright 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house for lease in a great neighborhood! Secured front door entry, 2-car attached garage with direct access, driveway, plus another long driveway with enough space to park a 40-foot RV. Living room with laminate wood-style flooring, smooth ceiling, ceiling fan, and sliding doors leading to the backyard. Large backyard with covered patio, patio furniture is included. Dining area in updated kitchen with gas range/stove, microwave, and dishwasher. 3 bedrooms have laminate flooring, 1 bedroom has carpet, and all bedrooms have ceiling fans. House has solar panels and central air/heat. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer in garage are included. House is across from the local elementary school and near many shopping centers, restaurants, and hiking trails.