Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

16735 Highfalls Street

16735 Highfalls Street · No Longer Available
Location

16735 Highfalls Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91387
American Beauty Gardenhomes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 3 Bath House in Santa Clarita - This spacious two-story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home offers approx 1600 square feet of living space. The living room, dining area, and family room are adorned with laminate wood flooring, 10ft ceilings and large sunlit windows. The open floor-plan leads to the kitchen with large open areas. First floor offers a bedroom with a full bathroom. The spacious upstairs master bedroom offers a private bathroom and a large closet. Three additional large bedrooms have mirrored wardrobes. The home has laundry hook up's in the garage. The 2-car garage has direct access to the front door and tons of storage space. Enjoy the large backyard and patio for entertaining guest

Text 24/7 Real Estate for a viewing appointment at 818.296.8822

(RLNE5909979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16735 Highfalls Street have any available units?
16735 Highfalls Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clarita, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 16735 Highfalls Street have?
Some of 16735 Highfalls Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16735 Highfalls Street currently offering any rent specials?
16735 Highfalls Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16735 Highfalls Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16735 Highfalls Street is pet friendly.
Does 16735 Highfalls Street offer parking?
Yes, 16735 Highfalls Street offers parking.
Does 16735 Highfalls Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16735 Highfalls Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16735 Highfalls Street have a pool?
No, 16735 Highfalls Street does not have a pool.
Does 16735 Highfalls Street have accessible units?
No, 16735 Highfalls Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16735 Highfalls Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16735 Highfalls Street does not have units with dishwashers.
