16735 Highfalls Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom 3 Bath House in Santa Clarita - This spacious two-story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home offers approx 1600 square feet of living space. The living room, dining area, and family room are adorned with laminate wood flooring, 10ft ceilings and large sunlit windows. The open floor-plan leads to the kitchen with large open areas. First floor offers a bedroom with a full bathroom. The spacious upstairs master bedroom offers a private bathroom and a large closet. Three additional large bedrooms have mirrored wardrobes. The home has laundry hook up's in the garage. The 2-car garage has direct access to the front door and tons of storage space. Enjoy the large backyard and patio for entertaining guest



Text 24/7 Real Estate for a viewing appointment at 818.296.8822



(RLNE5909979)