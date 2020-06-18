All apartments in Santa Clara
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

Woodsborough

3007 Kaiser Drive · (408) 300-1553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3007 Kaiser Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $2575 · Avail. now

$2,575

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Condominium in desirable, quiet Woodsborough Community. End unit with only one shared wall. On site laundry just steps away. Two large bedrooms upstairs with shower over tub and dual vanities. Half bath downstairs. Living room, separate dining area with breakfast bar and private enclosed patio area.
Three swimming pools, club house. Easy walk to Santa Clara's Central Park and Safeway shopping center. Close to Kaiser Hospital and the new Apple campus.
Rent includes, water, unlimited hot water, and garbage. Park up to three vehicles for free with two parking passes and one dedicated car port with storage locker. Freshly painted. Granite counter tops in kitchen, Tile floors in kitchen, dining room, entry, and baths. Professionally cleaned carpet in living room, bedrooms, stairs and hall. New closet doors in both bedrooms and linen closet. Available April 1st
Absolutely no smoking, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1520310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodsborough have any available units?
Woodsborough has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodsborough have?
Some of Woodsborough's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodsborough currently offering any rent specials?
Woodsborough isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodsborough pet-friendly?
No, Woodsborough is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does Woodsborough offer parking?
Yes, Woodsborough does offer parking.
Does Woodsborough have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodsborough offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodsborough have a pool?
Yes, Woodsborough has a pool.
Does Woodsborough have accessible units?
No, Woodsborough does not have accessible units.
Does Woodsborough have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodsborough has units with dishwashers.
