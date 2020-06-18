Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Condominium in desirable, quiet Woodsborough Community. End unit with only one shared wall. On site laundry just steps away. Two large bedrooms upstairs with shower over tub and dual vanities. Half bath downstairs. Living room, separate dining area with breakfast bar and private enclosed patio area.

Three swimming pools, club house. Easy walk to Santa Clara's Central Park and Safeway shopping center. Close to Kaiser Hospital and the new Apple campus.

Rent includes, water, unlimited hot water, and garbage. Park up to three vehicles for free with two parking passes and one dedicated car port with storage locker. Freshly painted. Granite counter tops in kitchen, Tile floors in kitchen, dining room, entry, and baths. Professionally cleaned carpet in living room, bedrooms, stairs and hall. New closet doors in both bedrooms and linen closet. Available April 1st

Absolutely no smoking, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



