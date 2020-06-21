976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J

Amenities
End 2nd Floor Unit Private Entry - Woodsborough community boasts an ultra-convenient location within Silicon Valley! Offering 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, upstairs and an open layout with living areas that are filled with an abundance of natrual lighting. One assigned covered parking space, storage unit & one additional parking permit. The community of Woodsborough features common 3 swimming pools & spas, flowing ponds, playgrounds, laundry facilities, lush landscapes and plenty of tree-lined walkways. Rent include hot & cold water, garbage services & more. Central Park Community Center conveniently located across Kiely offers tennis courts, basketball courts, & children's playground. Close to new Apple HQ, Kaiser, International Swimming Center, Levi's Stadium, numerous shops & restaurants.
Details:
-Beds/Baths: 2BD/2 full baths
-Sq Footage: 956, plus huge private patio
- Rent: $2,795.00
- One year lease required.
- Security Deposit: $2,795.00
- Unfurnished
- Garbage and water included
- Tenants pay electricity & etc
- One private carport
- Storage in Carport
- Storage inside unit
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Flat top stove with oven
- In-sink garbage disposal
- Air conditioner/heater in dining/living
- Heaters in both bedrooms
- Private bathroom for master bedroom
- Closet in master bedroom has built in organizer
- Plenty of closet space in both bedrooms
- New carpets throughout unit
- New updated kitchen
- Spacious Hall bathroom
- Laundry Room On-Site
Common amenities
- 3 Swimming pools
- Sauna
- Jacuzzi; game pool
- Children playground.
- Recreation room for special events
- 24-hour security
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5831776)