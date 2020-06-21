All apartments in Santa Clara
976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J

976 Kiely Boulevard · (408) 440-6359
Location

976 Kiely Boulevard, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
sauna
tennis court
End 2nd Floor Unit Private Entry - Woodsborough community boasts an ultra-convenient location within Silicon Valley! Offering 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, upstairs and an open layout with living areas that are filled with an abundance of natrual lighting. One assigned covered parking space, storage unit & one additional parking permit. The community of Woodsborough features common 3 swimming pools & spas, flowing ponds, playgrounds, laundry facilities, lush landscapes and plenty of tree-lined walkways. Rent include hot & cold water, garbage services & more. Central Park Community Center conveniently located across Kiely offers tennis courts, basketball courts, & children's playground. Close to new Apple HQ, Kaiser, International Swimming Center, Levi's Stadium, numerous shops & restaurants.

Details:
-Beds/Baths: 2BD/2 full baths
-Sq Footage: 956, plus huge private patio
- Rent: $2,795.00
- One year lease required.
- Security Deposit: $2,795.00
- Unfurnished
- Garbage and water included
- Tenants pay electricity & etc
- One private carport
- Storage in Carport
- Storage inside unit
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Flat top stove with oven
- In-sink garbage disposal
- Air conditioner/heater in dining/living
- Heaters in both bedrooms
- Private bathroom for master bedroom
- Closet in master bedroom has built in organizer
- Plenty of closet space in both bedrooms
- New carpets throughout unit
- New updated kitchen
- Spacious Hall bathroom
- Laundry Room On-Site

Common amenities
- 3 Swimming pools
- Sauna
- Jacuzzi; game pool
- Children playground.
- Recreation room for special events
- 24-hour security

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J have any available units?
976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J have?
Some of 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J currently offering any rent specials?
976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J pet-friendly?
No, 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J offer parking?
Yes, 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J does offer parking.
Does 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J have a pool?
Yes, 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J has a pool.
Does 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J have accessible units?
No, 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J does not have accessible units.
Does 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J has units with dishwashers.
