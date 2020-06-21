976 Kiely Boulevard Unit J

Amenities

End 2nd Floor Unit Private Entry - Woodsborough community boasts an ultra-convenient location within Silicon Valley! Offering 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, upstairs and an open layout with living areas that are filled with an abundance of natrual lighting. One assigned covered parking space, storage unit & one additional parking permit. The community of Woodsborough features common 3 swimming pools & spas, flowing ponds, playgrounds, laundry facilities, lush landscapes and plenty of tree-lined walkways. Rent include hot & cold water, garbage services & more. Central Park Community Center conveniently located across Kiely offers tennis courts, basketball courts, & children's playground. Close to new Apple HQ, Kaiser, International Swimming Center, Levi's Stadium, numerous shops & restaurants.



Details:

-Beds/Baths: 2BD/2 full baths

-Sq Footage: 956, plus huge private patio

- Rent: $2,795.00

- One year lease required.

- Security Deposit: $2,795.00

- Unfurnished

- Garbage and water included

- Tenants pay electricity & etc

- One private carport

- Storage in Carport

- Storage inside unit

- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator

- Flat top stove with oven

- In-sink garbage disposal

- Air conditioner/heater in dining/living

- Heaters in both bedrooms

- Private bathroom for master bedroom

- Closet in master bedroom has built in organizer

- Plenty of closet space in both bedrooms

- New carpets throughout unit

- New updated kitchen

- Spacious Hall bathroom

- Laundry Room On-Site



Common amenities

- 3 Swimming pools

- Sauna

- Jacuzzi; game pool

- Children playground.

- Recreation room for special events

- 24-hour security



No Pets Allowed



