Santa Clara, CA
1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304
1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304

1750 Halford Avenue · (408) 477-2635
Location

1750 Halford Avenue, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
tennis court
Top Floor- New Flooring- Fresh Interior Paint- Elevator Access - Community Pool & Tennis Court - For a virtual tour please visit our YouTube Channel or click on the link below:
Coming Soon

360 Tour Link:
https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=CwjYCKmY80yAbQFhsdRJVw

Welcome to this 1 bed 1 bath 700 square foot condominium. This unit is located on the top floor, and is easily accessible by the association elevator or stairway. The kitchen features tiled counters, dishwasher, electric range, and over range microwave. The unit has recently had all of the flooring replaced, and fresh paint throughout

The complex features exercise room with shower, lawn area with BBQ pits, designated car wash area, tennis courts, community pool, club house with billiards and ping pong table.

Schools:
Braly Elementary
Marian Peterson Middle
Adrian Wilcox High

The home is conveniently located near bus/ public transportation, restaurants, and withing 3.6 miles from Apple Headquarters, 2.8 miles from NVIDIA, 5 miles from LinkedIn, and convenient access to El Camino Real, Lawrence Expressway, and Highways, 280, 101, and 85.

To learn more about Golden State Property Management visit our YouTube Channel:
https://youtu.be/E3ub3Y0r4KQ

**WE ONLY REVIEW APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE FOR SECURITY PURPOSES. Applications submitted to Zillow are not valid.
PLEASE APPLY AT GoldenStatePropertyManagement.com/Vacancies .**

**Please note: Golden State Property Management will never ask for funds prior to an application approval. We require that you view the property before submitting an application and will always have a manager meet at the property for showings.

***Appointments are not scheduled over email. Please call 408-477-2635 and reference the property address to make an appointment. ***

DRE# 01948025

(RLNE5825735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 have any available units?
1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 have?
Some of 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 is pet friendly.
Does 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 offer parking?
Yes, 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 does offer parking.
Does 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 have a pool?
Yes, 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 has a pool.
Does 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304 has units with dishwashers.
