1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area carport clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill tennis court

Top Floor- New Flooring- Fresh Interior Paint- Elevator Access - Community Pool & Tennis Court - For a virtual tour please visit our YouTube Channel or click on the link below:

360 Tour Link:

https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=CwjYCKmY80yAbQFhsdRJVw



Welcome to this 1 bed 1 bath 700 square foot condominium. This unit is located on the top floor, and is easily accessible by the association elevator or stairway. The kitchen features tiled counters, dishwasher, electric range, and over range microwave. The unit has recently had all of the flooring replaced, and fresh paint throughout



The complex features exercise room with shower, lawn area with BBQ pits, designated car wash area, tennis courts, community pool, club house with billiards and ping pong table.



Schools:

Braly Elementary

Marian Peterson Middle

Adrian Wilcox High



The home is conveniently located near bus/ public transportation, restaurants, and withing 3.6 miles from Apple Headquarters, 2.8 miles from NVIDIA, 5 miles from LinkedIn, and convenient access to El Camino Real, Lawrence Expressway, and Highways, 280, 101, and 85.



To learn more about Golden State Property Management visit our YouTube Channel:

https://youtu.be/E3ub3Y0r4KQ



**WE ONLY REVIEW APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE FOR SECURITY PURPOSES. Applications submitted to Zillow are not valid.

PLEASE APPLY AT GoldenStatePropertyManagement.com/Vacancies .**



**Please note: Golden State Property Management will never ask for funds prior to an application approval. We require that you view the property before submitting an application and will always have a manager meet at the property for showings.



***Appointments are not scheduled over email. Please call 408-477-2635 and reference the property address to make an appointment. ***



DRE# 01948025



(RLNE5825735)