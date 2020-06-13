Apartment List
145 Apartments for rent in San Ramon, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
$
Southern San Ramon
33 Units Available
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Crow Canyon
4 Units Available
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,233
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southern San Ramon
16 Units Available
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Southern San Ramon
6 Units Available
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,911
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:56am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
Park Place
255 Park Pl, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1100 sqft
Welcome to Park Place, a residential community featuring 2 bedroom apartments in San Ramon, CA.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
3031 Montevideo Dr
3031 Montevideo Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2112 sqft
AVAILABLE July 1st! $4200 per month rent. $5500 deposit. Remodeled! 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. 2112 sq. ft of living space. One story. 3 car attached garage with sink & extra storage space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
9971 Torreon Avenue
9971 Torreon Avenue, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1665 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 full bath single story home in San Ramon. This home has been beautifully updated and upgraded with Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the home. No carpet. Fresh new paint inside and out.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
211 Stone Pine Lane
211 Stone Pine Lane, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
958 sqft
Light and Bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Stone Pine with amazing views of Mt. Diablo. Updated kitchen with stone countertops ,stainless appliances and tile flooring, Laminate wood flooring in the living & dining area.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gale Ranch
1 Unit Available
1000 S Monarch Rd
1000 South Monarch Road, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1819 sqft
Impressive Two-Story, End Unit Townhome in Cantera at Gale Ranch - Stunning 3 BR/2.5 Bath end unit townhome built in 2016, located in the resort-style community of Cantera at Gale Ranch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
117 Woodcrest Dr
117 Woodcrest Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2045 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
8975 Alcosta Blvd #123
8975 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
735 sqft
REDUCED ! Sharp, Bright, Spacious & Clean! Excellent Location at The Vintner in San Ramon - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
10010 Foxboro Circle
10010 Foxboro Circle, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1668 sqft
San Ramon Gem - San Ramon Gem! Great floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath downstairs, perfect for a guest suite! Large Living Room cute back patio.access to HOA pool Area Near Parks, Iron Horse Trail, Schools and 680 Freeway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Twin Creeks
1 Unit Available
2649 Derby Dr.
2649 Derby Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2060 sqft
2649 Derby Dr. Available 08/25/20 San Ramon, Bollinger Hills 4 Br. +Office, 3Ba.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
235 Reflections Drive
235 Reflections Drive, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
625 sqft
Modern and spacious rental in gated community - Property Id: 104247 Video tour available on request. This luxurious condo/apartment has 1 bedroom and 1.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Windemere
1 Unit Available
2400 Millstream
2400 Millstream Lane, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2346 sqft
Deepa Dulepet - Agt: 925-5238027 - Well maintained townhouse-style condo located in one of the finest locations and close proximity to San Ramon schools, parks, community college, and library.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,244
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
8 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
22 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
933 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Camino Tassajara
6 Units Available
Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Modern, updated community across from Blackhawk Country Club. Open kitchens with large pantries, fireplaces, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. Pet-friendly. On-site carport, pool and gym. Large clubhouse available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
7006 Locust Court
7006 Locust Court, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1664 sqft
Beautiful Duet! - Lovely Duet in a court location. Remodeled prior to the last tenant. Enclosed front patio area. Large back yard with deck and big grass area. Residence Description: Main Floor: Half bath Spacious Living Room with Fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7023 N MARIPOSA LN
7023 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1870 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom house for rent in great location - Property Id: 82650 Beautiful spacious 1870 sqft single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Camino Tassajara
1 Unit Available
3245 Griffon Street West
3245 Griffon Street West, Camino Tassajara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3000 sqft
Modern and beautiful single family house of 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms in Alamo Creek for lease. The house conveniently located next to Blackhawk, close to San Ramon and Dublin.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6542 Pioneer Lane
6542 Pioneer Lane, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1000 sqft
Stunning 1 Bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in desirable Dublin location! - This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in San Ramon, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for San Ramon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

