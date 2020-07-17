9084 Craydon Circle - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool pool table

*55+* Sunny Glenn Complex in San Ramon - Applicants Must be *55+" to live in Sunny Glenn Community. Peaceful single story unit available in Sunny Glenn.Property is in the back of the complex with views of the hills. One bedroom and one bath. Freshly painted, with updated flooring.Open floor plan. Kitchen is updated with attached island that has room for seating. Recessed lighting in family room. Enclosed patio provides extra space to enjoy the views. This is a community of 55+. Must be 55 and over to apply. Laundry room onsite in the complex. Pets allowed on approval, with size/breed restrictions.The community facility has, pool, clubhouse, workout facility, game rm, pool table, library, sewing room, and numerous other amenities. Home is Super Clean and ready for a new tenant. This development is centrally located, close to shopping, golf course, walking trails. NO SMOKING of any kind. One year lease. Water/sewer/garbage included in rent.

