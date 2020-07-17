All apartments in San Ramon
Find more places like 9084 Craydon Circle - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Ramon, CA
/
9084 Craydon Circle - 1
Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:27 AM

9084 Craydon Circle - 1

9084 Craydon Circle · (925) 699-3337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Ramon
See all
Southern San Ramon
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,600
See all

Location

9084 Craydon Circle, San Ramon, CA 94583
Southern San Ramon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
*55+* Sunny Glenn Complex in San Ramon - Applicants Must be *55+" to live in Sunny Glenn Community. Peaceful single story unit available in Sunny Glenn.Property is in the back of the complex with views of the hills. One bedroom and one bath. Freshly painted, with updated flooring.Open floor plan. Kitchen is updated with attached island that has room for seating. Recessed lighting in family room. Enclosed patio provides extra space to enjoy the views. This is a community of 55+. Must be 55 and over to apply. Laundry room onsite in the complex. Pets allowed on approval, with size/breed restrictions.The community facility has, pool, clubhouse, workout facility, game rm, pool table, library, sewing room, and numerous other amenities. Home is Super Clean and ready for a new tenant. This development is centrally located, close to shopping, golf course, walking trails. NO SMOKING of any kind. One year lease. Water/sewer/garbage included in rent.
*55+* Sunny Glenn Complex in San Ramon - Applicants Must be *55+" to live in Sunny Glenn Community. Peaceful single story unit available in Sunny Glenn.Property is in the back of the complex with views of the hills. One bedroom and one bath. Freshly painted, with updated flooring.Open floor plan. Kitchen is updated with attached island that has room for seating. Recessed lighting in family room. Enclosed patio provides extra space to enjoy the views. This is a community of 55+. Must be 55 and over to apply. Laundry room onsite in the complex. Pets allowed on approval, with size/breed restrictions.The community facility has, pool, clubhouse, workout facility, game rm, pool table, library, sewing room, and numerous other amenities. Home is Super Clean and ready for a new tenant. This development is centrally located, close to shopping, golf course, walking trails. NO SMOKING of any kind. One year lease. Water/sewer/garbage included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9084 Craydon Circle - 1 have any available units?
9084 Craydon Circle - 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 9084 Craydon Circle - 1 have?
Some of 9084 Craydon Circle - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9084 Craydon Circle - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9084 Craydon Circle - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9084 Craydon Circle - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9084 Craydon Circle - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 9084 Craydon Circle - 1 offer parking?
No, 9084 Craydon Circle - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 9084 Craydon Circle - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9084 Craydon Circle - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9084 Craydon Circle - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 9084 Craydon Circle - 1 has a pool.
Does 9084 Craydon Circle - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9084 Craydon Circle - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9084 Craydon Circle - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9084 Craydon Circle - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9084 Craydon Circle - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Place
255 Park Pl
San Ramon, CA 94583
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard
San Ramon, CA 94583
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr
San Ramon, CA 94583
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop
San Ramon, CA 94583
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl
San Ramon, CA 94582
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir
San Ramon, CA 94583
Promontory View
3300 Promontory Way
San Ramon, CA 94583

Similar Pages

San Ramon 2 BedroomsSan Ramon Apartments under $2,600
San Ramon Apartments under $2,800San Ramon Apartments with Parking
San Ramon Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFoster City, CANapa, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CA
Castro Valley, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southern San RamonCrow Canyon
Dougherty Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity