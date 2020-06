Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport

Modern and spacious rental in gated community - Property Id: 104247



Video tour available on request.

This luxurious condo/apartment has 1 bedroom and 1.0 bathroom, highly upgraded on 1st floor in a beautiful luxurious gated community 'Reflections' in San Ramon CA



UPGRADES Included:

* Custom Kitchen Cabinetry

* New shower and new bathroom vanity

* Freshly painted walls

* LED Lightning

* Closet Organisers

* Hardwood flooring through out the unit (No Allergies!)

* Assigned carport parking

* Large closets in the bedroom

* Large private patio

* Laundry room inside unit

* Central Air conditioning and heating.



This apartment is at great location: -Close to Fwy-680 -And walking distance to San Ramon City Center and Bishop Ranch.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104247

(RLNE5766653)