San Ramon, CA
117 Woodcrest Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

117 Woodcrest Dr

117 Woodcrest Drive · (408) 917-0430
Location

117 Woodcrest Drive, San Ramon, CA 94583
Crow Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Make this pleasing single-family home property rental yours today! It has great views from the master bed/bath, living room, and from the backyard of the surrounding hills and valleys!

Experience living in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood in San Ramon of this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms (plus 1 bonus room that can be converted into a bedroom), and 2.5 bathrooms home!

The bright and comfy interior features polished hardwood floors, big windows, a fireplace, and a hot tub/spa. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with air conditioning, double pane/storm windows, and forced-air heating, for climate control. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinets, and drawers with plenty of storage space, and stainless steel appliances such as oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. The bathrooms have shower stalls, one enclosed in a metal-framed glass panel, vanity sink cabinets surmounted by mirrors, and a pedestal sink. No pets allowed, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too.

The exterior has a paved, well-maintained backyard with lots of fruit trees. It also has a patio with furniture and a storage shed. No backyard neighbor.

It comes with a 2-car attached garage and a fenced yard.

The tenant will be responsible for electricity, water, trash sewage, gas, cable, and internet. Landscaping and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5777998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Woodcrest Dr have any available units?
117 Woodcrest Dr has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Woodcrest Dr have?
Some of 117 Woodcrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Woodcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
117 Woodcrest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Woodcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 117 Woodcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Ramon.
Does 117 Woodcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 117 Woodcrest Dr does offer parking.
Does 117 Woodcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Woodcrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Woodcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 117 Woodcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 117 Woodcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 117 Woodcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Woodcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Woodcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
