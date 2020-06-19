117 Woodcrest Dr

Amenities

Make this pleasing single-family home property rental yours today! It has great views from the master bed/bath, living room, and from the backyard of the surrounding hills and valleys!



Experience living in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood in San Ramon of this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms (plus 1 bonus room that can be converted into a bedroom), and 2.5 bathrooms home!



The bright and comfy interior features polished hardwood floors, big windows, a fireplace, and a hot tub/spa. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with air conditioning, double pane/storm windows, and forced-air heating, for climate control. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinets, and drawers with plenty of storage space, and stainless steel appliances such as oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. The bathrooms have shower stalls, one enclosed in a metal-framed glass panel, vanity sink cabinets surmounted by mirrors, and a pedestal sink. No pets allowed, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too.



The exterior has a paved, well-maintained backyard with lots of fruit trees. It also has a patio with furniture and a storage shed. No backyard neighbor.



It comes with a 2-car attached garage and a fenced yard.



The tenant will be responsible for electricity, water, trash sewage, gas, cable, and internet. Landscaping and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



No Pets Allowed



