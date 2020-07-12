/
crow canyon
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:45 PM
186 Apartments for rent in Crow Canyon, San Ramon, CA
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
8 Units Available
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 11 at 04:34pm
3 Units Available
Promontory View
3300 Promontory Way, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,130
1208 sqft
Significantly more than the average apartment complex, Promontory View is a village of apartment homes prominently situated in the San Ramon foothills. We offer stunning views of rolling hills, unlike any other apartment community in the area.
Last updated July 10 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
Park Place
255 Park Pl, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1100 sqft
Welcome to Park Place, a residential community featuring 2 bedroom apartments in San Ramon, CA.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Woodcrest Dr
117 Woodcrest Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2045 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 15, 2020.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
703 Destiny Ln
703 Destiny Lane, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1325 sqft
Julie Whitmer - Agt: 925-9975120 - Available Immediately! Beautiful corner unit with high ceilings, fresh paint, new carpet, updated master bath. Kitchen features stone countertops, stainless refrigerator and is open to dining and living spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Crow Canyon
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3040 Fostoria Cir
3040 Fostoria Circle, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Private 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Danville - Immaculate 2nd floor condo located near downtown Danville.This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath comes complete with tons of living space, washer and dryer in unit and plenty of natural light.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2649 Derby Dr.
2649 Derby Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2060 sqft
2649 Derby Dr. Available 08/25/20 San Ramon, Bollinger Hills 4 Br. +Office, 3Ba.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3607 Crow Canyon Rd
3607 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1232 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Updated condo backing to open space in a secure complex. 2 Master Suites offering privacy. This unit is located in a fantastic location in desirable Cobblestone! Kitchen is updated with granite counters.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
568 El Capitan dr.
568 El Capitan Drive, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,199
2281 sqft
568 El Capitan dr. Available 08/01/20 Epic REA/Azari PM-Charming 4 BR/2.5 BA Home w/2 car garage and backyard in Danville - **** Just Rented ***** * For rent by Epic Real Estate: www . EPICREA .
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2115 Myrtle Beach Ln
2115 Myrtle Beach Lane, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1368 sqft
Townhome for rent - Danville, Crow Canyon CC - Property Id: 308204 Updated clean, bright 2BR, 2bth single story townhome in gated country club community with elevated golf course views, vaulted, retextured ceilings, dual paned windows and doors,
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
505 Mission Place
505 Mission Place, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1334 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in great location - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great court location in desirable Green Brook. Includes large living room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with open floor plan.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1972 Rancho Verde Circle E *
1972 Rancho Verde Circle East, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1364 sqft
Danville, Crow Canyon Country Club, gated community, tennis, pool, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom patio home, backs to golf course! - Danville's Crow Canyon Country Club, Beautiful gated community that includes a community pool and tennis courts, 2 bedroom 2
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
128 Elworthy Ranch Dr
128 Elworthy Ranch Drive, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1804 sqft
128 Elworthy Ranch Dr Available 09/01/20 128 Elworthy Ranch Drive - This is a beautiful townhome with a great location within walking distance to downtown Danville. Located on a quite court, this newer home was built in 2015 with all the upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Crow Canyon
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,137
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
25 Units Available
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
13 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,787
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Danville Park
218 Valley Creek Ln, Danville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1025 sqft
Conveniently located just two blocks from downtown and close to neighborhood schools. Community features townhomes and flats, a swimming pool, a park and creekside trails. Units features laundry and private patio/balcony.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3406 Amaryllis Cir
3406 Amaryllis Circle, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1659 sqft
Spacious Gale Ranch Townhome - Excellent Location at Gale Ranch in San Ramon. 0.3 miles/walking distance to 24 hours Safeway at the Gale Ranch Plaza, Peet's Coffee, Subway, UPS and retail stores.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418
9085 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
996 sqft
San Ramon Gardens Condo - 2 Bed and 1 Bath Convenient Location - Up for rent is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with 990 sqft. of living space with an open floor plan in San Ramon Gardens.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
329 Bellflower Dr
329 Bellflower Drive, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1587 sqft
Some highlights: Fabulous home in the highly sought after Miravilla neighborhood in Gale Ranch. Located in the highly acclaimed San Ramon Valley school district. Situated near parks, recreation and shopping. Easy access to highway 680.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1004 S. Monarch Rd
1004 South Monarch Road, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1763 sqft
Impressive Two-Story, Townhome in Cantera at Gale Ranch - Stunning 3 BR/2.5 Bath townhome built in 2015, located in the resort-style community of Cantera at Gale Ranch.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10010 Foxboro Circle
10010 Foxboro Circle, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1668 sqft
San Ramon Gem - San Ramon Gem! Great floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath downstairs, perfect for a guest suite! Large Living Room …cute back patio….access to HOA pool Area… Near Parks, Iron Horse Trail, Schools and 680 Freeway.
