116 Lucy Lane

Amenities
Remodeled 1 bedroom in a prime Gale Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon - Available for immediate move-in. Please call David at 415-990-0794 to schedule an appointment.
Location: Lucy Lane in Gale Ranch, Rose Encore community
Rent: $1,800 per month plus utilities
Security deposit: $1,800
Pets: Sorry, no pets
Application fee: $30 per person
Utilities: $150 per month which includes cable, internet, gas, electricity, water, trash
Parking: Street parking only. No garage access.
Occupancy: Single occupant preferred
Lease term: 12 months
This spacious one bedroom was just remodeled with brand new hardwood style laminate floors throughout and quartz counter in the kitchen. It is located above the garage, where the owner lives in the adjacent house. It opens into a large living room with plenty of space for a couch and dining table. At the end of the living room is a kitchenette with microwave, electric cooktop, under counter refrigerator, and abundant cabinetry.
The large bedroom has a walk-in closet. Across from the hall is a bathroom, complete with tub/shower combo and vanity. The private sun-filled balcony is great for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful view.
The home is located in a new area of San Ramon, very close to Safeway and shops, parks, walking trails, and BART less than 5 miles away. The neighborhood is very quiet and peaceful.
(RLNE3031190)