San Ramon, CA
116 Lucy Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

116 Lucy Lane

116 Lucy Lane · (925) 872-1809
Location

116 Lucy Lane, San Ramon, CA 94582
Gale Ranch

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 116 Lucy Lane · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Remodeled 1 bedroom in a prime Gale Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon - Available for immediate move-in. Please call David at 415-990-0794 to schedule an appointment.

Location: Lucy Lane in Gale Ranch, Rose Encore community
Rent: $1,800 per month plus utilities
Security deposit: $1,800
Pets: Sorry, no pets
Application fee: $30 per person
Utilities: $150 per month which includes cable, internet, gas, electricity, water, trash
Parking: Street parking only. No garage access.
Occupancy: Single occupant preferred
Lease term: 12 months

This spacious one bedroom was just remodeled with brand new hardwood style laminate floors throughout and quartz counter in the kitchen. It is located above the garage, where the owner lives in the adjacent house. It opens into a large living room with plenty of space for a couch and dining table. At the end of the living room is a kitchenette with microwave, electric cooktop, under counter refrigerator, and abundant cabinetry.

The large bedroom has a walk-in closet. Across from the hall is a bathroom, complete with tub/shower combo and vanity. The private sun-filled balcony is great for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful view.

The home is located in a new area of San Ramon, very close to Safeway and shops, parks, walking trails, and BART less than 5 miles away. The neighborhood is very quiet and peaceful.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3031190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Lucy Lane have any available units?
116 Lucy Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Lucy Lane have?
Some of 116 Lucy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Lucy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
116 Lucy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Lucy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Lucy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 116 Lucy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 116 Lucy Lane offers parking.
Does 116 Lucy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Lucy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Lucy Lane have a pool?
No, 116 Lucy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 116 Lucy Lane have accessible units?
No, 116 Lucy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Lucy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Lucy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
