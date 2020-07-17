116 Lucy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

Remodeled 1 bedroom in a prime Gale Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon - Available for immediate move-in. Please call David at 415-990-0794 to schedule an appointment.



Location: Lucy Lane in Gale Ranch, Rose Encore community

Rent: $1,800 per month plus utilities

Security deposit: $1,800

Pets: Sorry, no pets

Application fee: $30 per person

Utilities: $150 per month which includes cable, internet, gas, electricity, water, trash

Parking: Street parking only. No garage access.

Occupancy: Single occupant preferred

Lease term: 12 months



This spacious one bedroom was just remodeled with brand new hardwood style laminate floors throughout and quartz counter in the kitchen. It is located above the garage, where the owner lives in the adjacent house. It opens into a large living room with plenty of space for a couch and dining table. At the end of the living room is a kitchenette with microwave, electric cooktop, under counter refrigerator, and abundant cabinetry.



The large bedroom has a walk-in closet. Across from the hall is a bathroom, complete with tub/shower combo and vanity. The private sun-filled balcony is great for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful view.



The home is located in a new area of San Ramon, very close to Safeway and shops, parks, walking trails, and BART less than 5 miles away. The neighborhood is very quiet and peaceful.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3031190)